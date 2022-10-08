‘Raw sewage’ in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses ‘extremely concerned’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

‘Raw sewage’ in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses ‘extremely concerned’

By Joanna Bremner
October 8 2022, 6.00am
Councillor William Robertson at Loch Leven Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Councillor William Robertson at Loch Leven Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Loch Leven wildlife bosses are “extremely concerned and disappointed” over the latest spill of “raw sewage” into the loch.

Human waste flowed from the Scottish Water treatment plant into the loch water and covered trails in September during heavy rain.

Environment agency NatureScot branded it a “serious pollution incident”.

The Courier has seen correspondence where an experienced worker at the loch warned of human waste “pouring out of the sewage works”.

“I don’t think this is acceptable,” they said.

“Cyclists are cycling through raw sewage and dogs are walking through it.”

How did sewage end up in Loch Leven?

Scottish Water became aware of a blocked tunnel downstream from the Kinross Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW) on September 8.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “The screen had become blocked with debris from the storm, forcing discoloured water to flow over a footpath. A member of our team attended to clear the screen and restore normal flow.”

The treatment works empty into the loch during heavy rain, rather than flooding homes.

But this redirection of sewage can lead to a build up of phosphorus in the loch, contributing to toxic algae blooms. These pose a danger to swimming dogs, humans and wildlife in the water.

Suspected blue-green algae at Loch Leven this month.
Algae build up at Loch Leven this month. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Kinross Lib Dem councillor Willie Robertson said: “It’s a big concern.

“A lot of people let their dogs swim in the loch. Children paddle and play in it.

Visitors don’t realise the danger it can pose.”

William Robertson, Lib Dem councillor

“How can you tell somebody that the water at your local beauty spot is potentially dangerous to swim in?

“Visitors don’t realise the danger it can pose.

“We need to take a much more robust approach to this. The people that are meant to protect the loch need to do so.”

Why does Loch Leven sewage keep overflowing?

Mr Robertson said the current sewage system means that Scottish Water have no alternative but to allow large quantities of untreated sewage to go straight into Loch Leven.

“I was told that it was getting dealt with.

“Scottish Water can only do so much with the money they’re given, What they need is investment from the Scottish Government.”

Climate change experts at Historic Environment Scotland have predicted that Scotland will continue to have “more intense rainfall events.” The country could become as much as 8% wetter by 2050.

Loch Leven. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mr Robertson repeated his plea for a weight limit on the amount of phosphorus allowed in the loch each year.

More human waste in the water leads to higher phosphorus levels. That can harm species that live in the loch.

“We know what the sources of phosphorus are. We need to take steps to limit the amount and improve water quality in the loch.

“Loch Leven is so shallow, this makes it very sensitive. I’m frightened it may reach a tipping point.”

‘Extremely disappointed’

A spokesperson for NatureScot has said: “We are extremely concerned and disappointed about a serious pollution incident at Loch Leven National Nature Reserve.

“This kind of pollution could have a serious impact on the important habitats of the loch, its aquatic vegetation and wildlife.

“Our staff worked with the regulator Sepa and Scottish Water in their investigation of this incident and continue to monitor the impact on the ground.”

Nature Scot has been working with the council and other groups (including Sepa) to improve the water quality at Loch Leven for nearly thirty years.

Sepa officers are working with Scottish Water to identify those parts of Scotland where overflowing sewers are having the greatest impact.

Councillor William Robertson by Loch Leven. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

We asked MSP Máiri McAllan for comment.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scottish Water has already invested £686 million on improvements to infrastructure and treatment works since 2010 and its Improving Urban Waters Routemap commits to a further £345-470 million during the regulatory period 2021-27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Why is heavy rain affecting more train services through Dundee and Perth?
flaring Fife
Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but…
Montrose erosion
£350,000 a start but millions more needed to save Montrose coast
Tara Spiers gives Gayle Ritchie some top tips on how to fly fish. Picture: Wullie Marr.
River Dee Damsels: Angling to get more women into fishing
A tawny owl.
Need an autumn wildlife fix? Where to look in Perth, Kinross and Angus
upcycling
Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill
reusable period products
Choose reusable period products to cut pollution at Broughty Ferry beach
H100
Fife mum defends Buckhaven setting for world-first hydrogen heating trial
flooding st andrews
Could St Andrews' historic golf links be underwater by the end of the century?
A local consultation event held to discuss the Solar2 plans last summer.
Angus community will 'appreciate' giant solar farm, say developers
31

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks