Best bookish Boxing Day walks in Fife and Perth and Kinross

By Joanna Bremner
December 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 26 2022, 11.22am
Joanna Bremner tests out the best bookish Boxing Day walks in Fife, Perth and Kinross.
Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

Here are my favourite book-inspired walks around Tayside and Fife for the whole family this Boxing Day.

Whether you have your leftover turkey (or goose, or nut roast) before or after these walks, they’re sure to help you work up an appetite.

That means all the more mince pies afterwards.

This Christmas, I’ve tested out some of the walks in Courier Country that have inspired works of literature over the years.

Our part of the country really is beautiful, so let’s go out there and appreciate it.

That is, if you can pull yourself away from your prezzies.

(1) Aberdour Castle, Burntisland – Outlander

First off is the wee trail and grounds at Aberdour Castle.

This historical site starred in the dramatised adaption of the Outlander book series.

The castle is a stand-in for a Benedictine monastery where the character, Jamie Fraser, recovered after his time in prison.

The “abbey” is not situated on the French coast, as seen in the show, but rather our very own Fife coast.

There’s no competition, is there?

Aberdour Castle, Burntisland
Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

Walk through the gates and a small path will bring you into the grounds of the castle.

This is an undulating path with very easy terrain, perfect if you’re still a little “tired” after Christmas Day.

And with the sound of the water rushing in the stream, it will be gorgeous setting on a crisp December day.

Aberdour Castle, Burntisland.
Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

After spending some time by the castle, you can find your way to the gardens straight ahead of you.

It’s very easy to pretend that you are in an Outlander episode here.

Joanna Bremner at Aberdour Castle
Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

There is some parking and access to free public toilets within walking distance.

Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

(2) Birnam Oak walk, Dunkeld – Macbeth

Did you know that the playwright William Shakespeare references a little forest in Perthshire in his most famous play?

The Birnam Woods plays a key role in Macbeth – also known as the Scottish play.

At the start of the play, witches tell Macbeth that he won’t be killed until the trees of Birnam move.

Macbeth shall never vanquished be until

Great Birnam Wood to high Dunsinane Hill

Shall come against him”

Macbeth, William Shakespeare

But some brainy soldiers use the leaves and branches to disguise their approach and perform a sneak attack on the tyrant.

The Birnam Oak is said to be all that is left of Birnam Wood.

Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

This is another perfect walk for Boxing Day.

Just ask Aileen who gave the Birnam Oak some love.

Aileen hugging the Birnam Oak
Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Start in Dunkeld itself and cross the Dunkeld bridge towards Birnam. Turn left at the tollhouse and then right to start walking downstream.

There are an impressive range of old trees here, with a path to guide you to the Birnam Oak.

Why not pose with Birnam Wood branches and see if you could have fooled Macbeth too?

(3) Fife Coastal Path, St Andrews – Frankenstein 

St Andrews has been the inspiration for a number of writers over the years.

Mary Shelley references the town in her gothic novel, Frankenstein.

Dr Victor Frankenstein, the ill-fated scientist responsible for the creation of the monster, actually passes through St Andrews on his journey through Scotland.

We left Edinburgh in a week, passing through Coupar, St. Andrews, and along the banks of the Tay, to Perth, where our friend expected us. But I was in no mood to laugh and talk with strangers or enter into their feelings or plans with the good humour expected from a guest.”

Frankenstein, Mary Shelley, Chapter 19

This Boxing Day you might be a moody guest yourself, maybe this walk is the perfect way to raise your spirits.

Joanna at East Sands, St Andrews
Image; Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

The Fife Coastal Path leads you up a slope from the leisure centre, past the caravan park. It goes all the way to the Fairmont hotel and beyond.

There are some great views of St Andrews pier along the way if you can make it up the rather steep start of the path.

Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

If you’re heading out in the snow or ice, remember to be careful and wear enough layers to stay nice and cosy.

Happy walking, everyone!

