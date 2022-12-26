Perth residents: Why not become ‘ambassadors’ in 2023 to build social, environmental and economic resilience?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth residents: Why not become ‘ambassadors’ in 2023 to build social, environmental and economic resilience?

By Michael Alexander
December 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 26 2022, 2.44pm
RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson is the chairman of the Perth Place Leadership Forum which has a vision to make Perth 'Europe's leading sustainable small city'
RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson is the chairman of the Perth Place Leadership Forum which has a vision to make Perth 'Europe's leading sustainable small city'

The chairman of Perth City Leadership Forum has called upon everyone in the area to become “ambassadors” for Perthshire in the new year and beyond.

Mike Robinson, who is also the chief executive of the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society, is calling on more people to have a “sense of place and pride in the area”, and to help build its social, environmental and economic resilience.

What is Perth City Leadership Forum?

Perth City Development Board was established almost 10 years ago as an independent body to get the private sector involved in planning and to help develop economic potential for Perth.

When Mr Robinson took over as chairman of what is now the Perth City Leadership Forum in 2020, as featured in The Courier, he decided to “streamline” the forum from 45 to 14 members in a bid to be “more focused”.

FEATURE: Perth can become the ‘most sustainable small city in Europe’, says chairman of new leadership forum

One of the aspirational priorities is to make Perth the most sustainable small city in Europe.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Mr Robinson said: “Ultimately it is about how our area succeeds – how the people of Perthshire and Kinross are getting on, how our businesses and communities are coping, how our environment is flourishing or not, and what we can all do to help create a more positive future for the Perthshire and environs.

“It is clear the council cannot do this alone so it is vital that we engage and help co-ordinate those individuals and businesses who can help.

“The more we can work together across sectors and communities, channel efforts towards the shared goal of creating the most sustainable small city, and build on the endemic natural strengths of the whole of Perthshire and Kinross, the more we will achieve.”

‘Eventful’ year

Mr Robinson said it had undoubtedly been an “eventful” year, and one that has been difficult for many.

Mike Robinson

Despite these setbacks, Perth City Leadership Forum has been busy – despite being volunteers and despite the pressures of their own business concerns and work pressures.

“Much of this has been focused behind the scenes in laying the ground work for future projects and securing support from all sorts of businesses, individuals and public bodies, interested in helping develop Perth as the most sustainable small city in Europe,” he said.

“Whilst this clearly remains a long-term aspiration, the vision alone has generated good will, support and already begun to help influence funding to the area, and we hope we can build on this throughout 2023.”

Investments by employers

Mr Robinson noted there had been investments by many of the larger employers such as SSE in new staff, Aviva in sustainability measures, and Stagecoach bringing 60 new jobs to the area with their UK customer contact centre, and the plans to make Perth the first city in Scotland with a fully electric fleet.

A stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach

The leadership forum has backed these efforts and convened key business figures around the sustainable small city vision and around a response to the cost of living crisis. This will continue into 2023.

Vision of the future

“We have a major project we are developing to test a private energy grid for the area,” he added, “making electric and heat supplies local and renewable, which if we can pull it off, will not only make the city and other towns in the area, significantly carbon neutral, but will also allow local control of energy pricing and make the area more energy independent.

“We believe it could also lead to increased training opportunities, and new jobs and skills development longer term too.

Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have worked closely with Perth and Kinross Council and a large number of other organisations, to raise the ambition for Perth and Perthshire and have given presentations locally and nationally about the various key aims.

“We have also received a lot of requests and hosted a dozen presentations – a reminder of the huge and largely untapped skills base that there is locally.

“There is a vast amount of expertise, creativity, initiative and determination in the people living in this area, and it reinforces our belief that the more people who can help, and get behind a shared agenda, the more we can see our area thrive and develop.”

How to become a Perth ambassador

Anyone interested in becoming a Perth ambassador can find out more via the website at www.perthambassadors.co.uk

Exclusive: Former Copenhagen mayor backs Perth ambition to become ‘most sustainable small city in Europe’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner 'devastated' after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Mat Austin wants something done about flooding in Perth.
Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023
2
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million
Use our interactive map to see how many sex offenders live near you. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

unknown reporter - CR0040413 - New County Hotel incident with emergency services in attendance - - Picture show scenes from the incident fire crews with crane -- York Place / County Place, Perth - Monday 2nd January 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson & Co Ltd
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has made early transfer moves. Image: SNS
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
The match was called off due to a frozen pitch. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
A pitch inspection took place at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Scotland has been hit by more sub-zero temperatures. Image: SNS.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Lady Dorrian delivered the judgement. Image: DC Thomson.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule

Editor's Picks

Most Commented