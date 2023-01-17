Are farmers to blame for Loch Leven pollution?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Are farmers to blame for Loch Leven pollution?

By Joanna Bremner
January 17 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 17 2023, 11.32am
Claire McLaren with a view of the River Tay behind.
Lib Dem Councillor Claire McLaren has accused Sepa of "[passing] the buck" regarding Loch Leven pollution. Image: Claire McLaren.

Staff at Scotland’s environment watchdog are visiting farms around Loch Leven in a bid to stop dangerous pollution from entering the loch.

But are farmers really to blame for poor water quality at the beauty spot, where problems with toxic algae appear to be worse than ever before?

The answer is no, according to Liberal Democrat councillor Claire McLaren.

She has accused Sepa staff of “passing the buck” onto the farming industry. She challenged experts at the regulator to show more evidence linking agriculture to the problem.

Claire argued Sepa’s position “that the main source of phosphorus present in Loch Leven is due to agricultural practices is questionable”.

“There is an inference of mismanagement and it is not substantiated by any current scientific evidence.

“It’s an easy answer for them to give.”

Claire, who is her party’s agricultural spokesperson, doubts fertiliser “run-off” from nearby farms is to blame for the levels of phosphorus at Loch Leven.

High levels of the chemical phosphorus in the water can in turn lead to poisonous “algal blooms.”

Kinross farmers would not ‘trash’ their own ‘office’

“We all sit at desks and computers. But their office is the rural environment,” Claire continued.

“Farmers are not going to trash their own work environment.”

Agriculture is an industry close to Claire’s heart.

“My father was a dairy farmer in Perthshire. My son is a farmer and many members of my family are farmers.”

Claire appealed to Sepa to “give the data” linking phosphorous levels to agriculture.

“It is an industry that gets poor press at times.

“But [those in] the agricultural industry are problem solvers. If they find a problem, they will do their best to solve it.”

A spokesperson from NFU Scotland said farmers have strict rules regarding fertiliser use.

“Farmers and land managers have strict rules to adhere to regarding the application of slurries and manures to land,” she said.

Farmers remained “committed” to following the regulations, meaning the risk of pollution “is low”, she added.

Loch Leven is in the Strathmore, Fife and Angus Nitrate Vulnerable Zone. In zones such as this, farmers must follow rules to limit the nitrate flowing from farmland and causing water pollution.

Sepa ‘working with farmers’ to keep Loch Leven pollution under control

A Sepa spokeswoman pointed towards a study published in 2017 that showed “a high proportion of the nutrients entering Loch Leven are from diffuse sources within the catchment”.

Diffuse pollution includes chemicals mixed with rain water that then ‘runs off’ farmland and into burns and rivers.

Algae build-up in Loch Leven
Algae build-up in Loch Leven. Image: Councillor William Robertson.

She said officials are working with landowners to ensure they are complying with rules to control pollution.

“Any issues found are highlighted to the land manager responsible and appropriate timescales for remedial action are agreed.

“The feedback from land managers has been very positive and it is hoped these good working relations continue resulting in improved farming practices and water quality improvements.”

Officials could use its powers to force change “if required”, she added.

“Farm visits will continue to take place. Our work with partner agencies to reduce the amount of phosphorus entering Loch Leven from all sources remains ongoing.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented