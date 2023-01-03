Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Normal” sewage operations in 2022 saw human waste pour onto a trail beside Loch Leven.

Residents and visitors have been left shocked by the “disgusting” situation and want to see positive changes in the coming year.

Jackie Raeburn often walks her dog at Loch Leven.

She said: “I know it’s a nature reserve but you don’t expect to find that in this day and age.

“We shouldn’t be expected to accept [the presence] of human sewage as ‘normal’.

“It’s just disgusting.”

Raw sewage poured over cycle trails and ran into Loch Leven in September when the sewage system overflowed.

The Scottish Government called this situation “normal“.

Lesley Allen and her 18-month-old puppy, Ramble, walk around Loch Leven everyday.

Lesley was concerned to hear about the sewage on a Loch Leven cycle trail.

She said: “It’s such a beautiful part of the world.

“So it’s really sad – and pretty disgusting.”

“This is my daily walk.

“So many visitors come here, it’s not just the locals.”

“It’s not a great advert for visitors, is it?”

Briony McDonald from Dunkeld sometimes walks her husky, Misha, around Loch Leven.

She said: “It’s just horrible that that happened.

“It’s such a beautiful place as well.

“It’s a beauty spot where walkers come every day. It shouldn’t be happening here.”

Briony said that it could be very off-putting to visitors like herself.

“If I came along here today and there was sewage, then I wouldn’t come back.”

Danger to dogs is a ‘big worry’

When sewage ends up in the loch, it can lead to a build-up of phosphorus.

This can cause toxic blue-green algae, which is dangerous for us humans and deadly to dogs.

Locals mentioned that a few dogs had passed away over the summer months in the area.

Marlene Powrie and her dog, Tavish, enjoy walking at the loch.

“We come here two or three times a week,” she said.

Marlene said it would be “terrible” if they came across sewage while out with Tavish.

“He loves being in the water. You expect it to be clear and fresh.”

“There’s a lot of dog walkers along here,” Marlene added.

“If he stepped in sewage, it would end up in the car and in the house – it’s a big worry.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said:

“The Scottish Government takes the matter of sewage pollution very seriously and works closely with Sepa (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) and Scottish Water to reduce its impacts on the water environment.

“Scottish Water adheres to the strict environmental standards set by Sepa.

“Scottish Water has committed investment in recent years to improve infrastructure within Kinross sewage works, and Sepa will continue to monitor and work with Scottish Water to take action where required.”