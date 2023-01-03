Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle

By Joanna Bremner
January 3 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 3 2023, 6.11am
Briony McDonald and husky . Loch Leven. Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Briony McDonald and husky . Loch Leven. Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

“Normal” sewage operations in 2022 saw human waste pour onto a trail beside Loch Leven.

Residents and visitors have been left shocked by the “disgusting” situation and want to see positive changes in the coming year.

Jackie Raeburn often walks her dog at Loch Leven.

She said: “I know it’s a nature reserve but you don’t expect to find that in this day and age.

“We shouldn’t be expected to accept [the presence] of human sewage as ‘normal’.

“It’s just disgusting.”

Raw sewage poured over cycle trails and ran into Loch Leven in September when the sewage system overflowed.

The Scottish Government called this situation “normal“.

Loch Leven is very popular with visitors and locals alike. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

Lesley Allen and her 18-month-old puppy, Ramble, walk around Loch Leven everyday.

Lesley was concerned to hear about the sewage on a Loch Leven cycle trail.

She said: “It’s such a beautiful part of the world.

“So it’s really sad – and pretty disgusting.”

“This is my daily walk.

“So many visitors come here, it’s not just the locals.”

“It’s not a great advert for visitors, is it?”

Briony McDonald enjoys walking around Loch Leven with her husky. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

Briony McDonald from Dunkeld sometimes walks her husky, Misha, around Loch Leven.

She said: “It’s just horrible that that happened.

“It’s such a beautiful place as well.

“It’s a beauty spot where walkers come every day. It shouldn’t be happening here.”

Briony said that it could be very off-putting to visitors like herself.

“If I came along here today and there was sewage, then I wouldn’t come back.”

Danger to dogs is a ‘big worry’

When sewage ends up in the loch, it can lead to a build-up of phosphorus.

This can cause toxic blue-green algae, which is dangerous for us humans and deadly to dogs.

Locals mentioned that a few dogs had passed away over the summer months in the area.

Marlene Powrie and her dog, Tavish, enjoy walking at the loch.

“We come here two or three times a week,” she said.

Marlene said it would be “terrible” if they came across sewage while out with Tavish.

“He loves being in the water. You expect it to be clear and fresh.”

Murky waters at Loch Leven. This image shows suspected blue-green algae at Loch Leven which may have been caused by sewage.
Suspected blue-green algae at Loch Leven in September which may have been caused by sewage discharges in the loch. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

“There’s a lot of dog walkers along here,” Marlene added.

“If he stepped in sewage, it would end up in the car and in the house – it’s a big worry.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said:

“The Scottish Government takes the matter of sewage pollution very seriously and works closely with Sepa (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) and Scottish Water to reduce its impacts on the water environment.

“Scottish Water adheres to the strict environmental standards set by Sepa.

“Scottish Water has committed investment in recent years to improve infrastructure within Kinross sewage works, and Sepa will continue to monitor and work with Scottish Water to take action where required.”

