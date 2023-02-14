Nature lovers’ bid to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife’s first biodiversity village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature lovers’ bid to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife’s first biodiversity village

By Aileen Robertson
February 14 2023, 6.00am
Patrick Higgins, front, with fellow members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Patrick Higgins, front, with fellow members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A dedicated team of volunteers hope to put Strathmiglo on the map as Fife’s first biodiversity village.

Members of Strathmiglo Conservation Community have organised a day of nature-inspired activities for all the family to rally support for the campaign.

“We want to move away from being just a conservation group to being a biodiversity village,” says group chair Patrick Higgins.

“That really means everyone in the village taking responsibility for their environment.

“We think there’s a great potential for everybody in the village to get involved.”

Movie night kicks off packed programme

Patrick and his colleagues on Strathmiglo Conservation Community have put together a program of events for budding biodiversity champions of all ages.

It starts with a free family movie night at the village’s Public Hall on Saturday February 18.

On Sunday, events kick off with woodland planting at 10am, followed by a treasure hunt for eight to 15-year-olds and a guided woodland walk.

In the afternoon, there’s snowdrop planting, an owl display and a puppet show.

Patrick adds: “It’s really just to let the whole village know about us.”

Jane Kerr, 76, checks a bird box. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

There are around 20 or so members of the conservation group and they are hoping that number will swell after the weekend.

It all started when Patrick noticed the local woodland could do with a bit of care and attention.

He decided to start pulling out rogue Himalayan balsam – a rapidly spreading invasive species.

As he got speaking to people, a couple more joined him and before long the group had formed a constitution.

“We’ve got regular meetings in the pub – what could be better?

“There are maybe 22 people involved in it. We’re hoping to double that and get a lot of families involved as well.”

Busy summer ahead

One of the key aims of the group is to join up habitats to help species including the local red squirrels.

The conservation efforts are bringing the community together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“One of the tasks we’re going to be doing this summer and the following summers is repairing the fragmented wildlife corridors.

“We do have a number of wildlife corridors in mind, which we’re going to plant from scratch.”

The group has already secured funding for projects, including resurfacing the paths through the woodland.

This will make the woods more accessible for cyclists, people with buggies and those with mobility problems.

“It’s just great fun. We’re out all the time. There are plenty of tasks to do,” says Patrick.

Further details about the event are on the group’s Facebook page.

