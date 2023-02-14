Drey Wright has been one of St Johnstone’s best, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drey Wright has been one of St Johnstone’s best, says Callum Davidson

By Fraser Mackie
February 14 2023, 6.00am
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.

Callum Davidson wishes Drey Wright had never been away but is savouring the wide man becoming a St Johnstone success story second time round.

When Davidson accepted the McDiarmid Park manager’s role in June 2020, Wright had already left the club after failing to agree terms over a new contract.

He signed for Hibernian, where he stayed for two years before being released by Lee Johnson.

The 27-year-old has netted five goals from the right flank and excelled in his defensive work since returning to Perth last summer.

One of the best

“I’ve been delighted with Drey,” stated Davidson. “He’s been one of our best players this season.

“When I first came into the job, I wanted him to stay because I knew what he was capable of doing for us.

“His best position is as a wing-back, he has shown he’s very good defensively and that’s an aspect of his game I don’t think a lot of people had seen.

“Drey brings quality and energy to the team, he is also intelligent so knows how to play the position and what is expected of him.

“He knows the role we’re asking him to play, carries out the tasks you want him to carry out.

“It’s fantastic, as a manager, when you have someone with his quality who can also take on the information and do what’s asked of him for the team.”

Drey Wright with manager Tommy Wright.

Wright, signed by Tommy Wright, joined Saints initially from Colchester United ahead of the 2018/19 season.

His first campaign was cruelly curtailed by a knee injury sustained in November. He returned to feature 25 times the following season.

The only goal of his first stint with Saints was against Queen Of The South in a League Cup tie.

Wright’s five in the Premiership this season makes him currently the club’s top league scorer.

Level with Stevie May and Jamie Murphy for goals in all competitions, he has scored on his last two appearances against Motherwell and Celtic.

Seven or eight target

Davidson added: “Drey has scored five goals so far so hopefully he can get more as the season progresses.

“If he can get up to seven or eight goals himself, on top of what he also contributes, then it would be a very good season from him.

“It was obvious we needed more goals this season, so we brought in Drey to be an attacking wing-back on the right while Adam Montgomery has added that on the left and is getting better every week.

“Getting them in has helped the strikers. We’ve scored double what we were sitting on this time last year after 25 games.”

