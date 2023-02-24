Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now

By Joanna Bremner
February 24 2023, 6.00am
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Few things rattle Perthshire ghillie Calum McRoberts.

But a further delay for the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) is something the 53-year-old will not stomach.

Calum has spent the last decade collecting litter tossed out windows by inconsiderate drivers – “bad people”, in his eyes.

The River Tay fisherman said he would be “devastated” if the scheme does not go live as planned in August.

“It would be such a backwards step,” Calum said.

“It has been put back and put back for years. I can only see positives coming from it.”

In January, we joined him for a litter pick where he collected over 50 pieces of litter in a short stretch of countryside road.

Cans and bottles make up 70% of the litter that the ghillie finds on his Perthshire picks.

“It’s just a huge amount,” he said, “it’s so frustrating.”

The new scheme will introduce a new 20p charge for these single-use drinks containers – and, many hope, significantly limit the amount being littered.

Calum McRoberts Head Ghillie at Meikleour Fishery. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

On his litter picks, Calum has found dead voles and shrews trapped plastic bottles.

“I dare say there would be even more inside cans that you can’t see,” he added.

“Maybe if people saw that picture they would be more conscious of the harm they’re doing when they chuck stuff out of windows.

“It’s always a case of out of sight out of mind, isn’t it? If you don’t see it, it isn’t happening.”

New laws coming into force on August 16 mean people will have to pay an extra 20p when they buy drinks in single-use containers. They can then earn this back when they return the bottles and cans.

Some local firms claim the scheme will ‘decimate business’ but for others there is no time to lose in embracing a project that will help clean up both town and countryside.

Volunteers in Angus litter battle

This growing litter problem is not reserved for the roads of Perthshire.

East Haven Community Champion Wendy Murray has said litter pickers simply “cannot go on as it is”.

Wendy has been litter picking for decades, but now the amount of litter they find in Angus has become “absolutely massive”.

Dedicated litter picker Wendy Murray in East Haven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“We have people out in East Haven every single day litter-picking.”

In one 15 metre square area of Kirkton Industrial Estate last week, Wendy was able to fill a black bin bag to the brim with litter.

“I could have spent hours and hours there. I just couldn’t do it.”

Since December, she and other volunteers have collected over one and a half tonnes of litter – 20 black bags were filled solely with cans and bottles.

One of their biggest jobs is ensuring that local car parks are clear of litter.

“We go out and check if people have thrown litter out their windows the night before.

“If you go to any of our towns in Angus, car parks and road verges are absolutely full of it.

“It’s getting really worrying.”

And tonnes of litter aren’t going to go away by themselves.

Deposit Return Scheme will deliver ‘radical change’

“It’s just not getting better,” Wendy admitted, “so we need something big and bold that will make a massive impact.

She believes that the Deposit Return Scheme is part of the solution.

“We need a radical change like the scheme.”

Wendy out collecting litter around East Haven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“It will incentivise people not to drop those items,” Wendy continued.

“Yes, there will still be a very small number of bottles and drinks cans dropped, but the scheme will then encourage other people to pick them up.”

Zero Waste Scotland say that the scheme will lead to 34,000 fewer plastic bottles littered every day and an additional 76,000 tonnes recycled each year.

Violet at the Care for Camperdown litter pick in 2022. Image: Violet Fraser.

Violet Fraser collects litter around Dundee as often as she can. She has found litter that is still hanging around from the 1980s.

“Plastic does last for a very long time but it doesn’t last as a whole object for a long time,” she said.

“It breaks down and then you have microplastics and then nanoplastics, which are not only bad for the environment, but also for human health.”

Mice dying in discarded bottles

Violet too sees mostly cans, plastic and glass bottles on her litter picks.

She fears for wildlife that can easily become trapped inside dumped cans and bottles.

“I find a lot of dead mice inside glass bottles. It’s quite upsetting. We [litter pickers] see it much more often than we would like to.

It’s really important to address not just the aspect of littering as pollution and it being unsightly, but also that it is an actual danger to wildlife.”

Violet Fraser, litter picker based in Dundee

“And it is sad to think that if only there had been a Deposit Return Scheme in place, that might not have happened.

“So it is really important to address not just the aspect of littering as pollution and it being unsightly, but also that it is an actual danger to wildlife.”

And this is not a one time thing – Violet frequently finds small animals trapped inside bottles and cans while she is picking up litter in Dundee.

“There was a particularly bad day last year,” she explained, “on one litter pick alone, I stopped counting after [finding] about two dozen.”

Violet collected this massive amount of cans in Camperdown Park, Dundee. Image: Violet Fraser.

“I have even found single bottles that had multiple mice in them.

“If people truly understood what is happening, it might make them behave differently.

“I’m hoping that the Deposit Return Scheme creates a visible and hopefully fairly immediate difference in the volume of letter that we’re finding,” Violet continued.

“My hope would be not only that we stop littering behaviour, but we also change the focus back onto not consuming so many single-use items.”

