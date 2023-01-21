Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as ‘bad people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as ‘bad people’

By Joanna Bremner
January 21 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 21 2023, 11.02am

The head ghillie at a Perthshire fishery has slammed the thoughtless drivers destroying the countryside by throwing rubbish out of their windows.

Calum McRoberts, of Meikleour Fishings near Coupar Angus, has been picking up litter on the roads near the River Tay for almost a decade.

Recently, Calum has seen more litter than ever on Perthshire’s roads.

“It has absolutely gotten worse,” he said, “without a shadow of a doubt.”

So we joined Calum and fellow ghillie, Ian Jones, on a litter pick, to see for ourselves how bad the problem is.

‘Concerning’ amount of litter found

Last week marked the start of salmon fishing season at the River Tay.

Calum is out on the water six days a week, but goes out whenever he can to collect litter.

He found a concerning amount of litter at this important time in the Perthshire fishing season.

“Energy drinks cans are the biggest culprit, and coffee cups, crisp packets. But you can find all sorts,” he said.

There were also plastic milk bottles, gas cannisters and full tubs of unused cleansing wipes scattered at the side of the road.

‘Bad people’ are behind the River Tay rubbish

“A lot of people come back to me and say ‘you have to educate people,'” Callum explained.

“But this isn’t about educating people, this is about badness. It is about bad people.”

Calum said that the amount of litter increases around bends and within the trees, because drivers believe that their littering will not be seen by the cars behind them.

“It is just badness and laziness,” he said, “people know what they are doing.”

Ian Jones and Calum McRoberts with the litter collected on a short walk by the roadside. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The “most frustrating” part for Calum is that the beautiful surroundings by the River Tay are being spoiled.

“It’s beautiful here.

“People always bang on about the pride we have for Scotland, but when you drive around, that’s not the evidence you see at the roadside.”

800 bits of rubbish from three short litter picks

Over three days, Calum said he collected around 800 items of rubbish on short litter picks like this one.

On a one hundred yard stretch, Calum and Ian found more than fifty pieces of litter.

Calum McRoberts picking up litter on the road between Meikleour and Lethendy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s just such a shame that it’s like that,” Calum continued.

“What I don’t get is: People see it, so why don’t more people get actively involved in getting rid of it?

“How do you make them aware that it is a problem and what can be done to solve the problem?”

Litter costs the council over £2million a year

Calum called upon staff at Perth and Kinross Council to hand out fines to littering drivers.

“I would like to see people getting fined. Or people in jail picking up litter off the streets,” he said.

Ghillie Ian Jones questioned: Without fines, “where is the incentive not to litter?”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council admitted fines for littering are difficult to enforce.

Littering costs the council over £2 million a year. People can report litter problems to the council here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Nature Watch: Bewitched by an enchanting Trossachs rainforest
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Anything other than vape ban would 'fall short', says Dundee's Less Waste Laura
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Why are 'disposable' vapes so bad for the environment?
Beaver damage to a tree in Jackie's garden.
Perthshire pensioner fears garden beaver damage is danger to life
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Perth residents slam plans for 'second-rate theme park' at Murrayshall
2
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
How Perth council floodgate created residents' sewage water misery
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Actor Burn Gorman and author David Profumo land lead roles in Tay salmon fishing…
Claire McLaren with a view of the River Tay behind.
Are farmers to blame for Loch Leven pollution?
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Crombie Country Park: Work to clear fallen trees at Angus beauty spot could still…

Most Read

1
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
PICTURES: Crowds thrilled as Chinese New Year celebrations return to Perth
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
The Yard: Fundraiser launched to help rebuild Dundee charity base after devastating blaze
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz'
3
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Forfar fraudster who stole £100m from taxpayer dies in prison
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Concerns grow for missing man Ross Kinghorn, 57, who travelled to Blair Atholl
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
Dundee-based Victor Perez wins in Abu Dhabi with 'greatest shot I've ever hit'
Ghillie Ian Jones (left) and head ghillie Calum McRoberts (right).
ERIC NICOLSON: Why St Johnstone back four should be here to stay and what…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented