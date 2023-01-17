Actor Burn Gorman and author David Profumo land lead roles in Tay salmon fishing season opening ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Actor Burn Gorman and author David Profumo land lead roles in Tay salmon fishing season opening ceremony

By Gayle Ritchie
January 17 2023, 6.00am
Author David Profumo and actor Burn Gorman opened the 2023 salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kinclaven Bridge on Meikleour Estate. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Author David Profumo and actor Burn Gorman opened the 2023 salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kinclaven Bridge on Meikleour Estate. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Actor Burn Gorman and author David Profumo performed the ceremonial task of opening the salmon fishing season at Meikleour on the River Tay.

Burn – who is set to feature in the next Hunger Games film – and novelist, journalist and angler David, made the first casts on January 16 after popping a magnum of Pol Roger Champagne.

The official opening ceremony was hosted by the Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board (TDSFB), Meikleour Fishings, and Perth and Kinross Council.

Anglers were marched down from Meikleour boathouse to the river by the Perth and District Pipe Band, led by Pipe Major Alistair Duthie.

Anglers march to the river. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Speeches were given by Burn, David, and Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade.

The Provost then performed the traditional blessing of the boat and river with a dram of Glenturret Triple Wood whisky before declaring it open for fishing.

First casts

The first casts of the year were made from the boat by Burn, David and the Provost.

Burn, who has featured in Game of Thrones, Torchwood, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Man in the High Castle, said: “It’s great to be here among friends and community at what can be a dark time of the year.

“Occasions like this can bring a little light and hope and fun – and fishing is the very definition of hope.

Burn Gorman gives a speech. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“It’s one of the most hopeful pastimes. The hope that the weather holds, the hope that you’ve got the right tackle and bait, the hope that you get the best spot on the beat, and finally the hope that today perhaps might yield the biggest catch of a lifetime.

“Being together outside in nature, enjoying outdoor pursuits like fishing, is beneficial in so many ways.”

David Profumo, Provost Xander McDade, Burn Gorman and Claire Mercer Nairne. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Burn then presented the John Moses trophy – awarded annually to the largest fish caught on the fly at the Meikleour House and Upper Islamouth beat – to Claire Mercer Nairne, TDSFB member and owner of Meikleour Fishings.

Occasions like this can bring a little light and hope and fun – and fishing is the very definition of hope.”

BURN GORMAN

Historic occasion

David, who lives in Blair Atholl, said it was a great privilege to be part of such a historic occasion.

“The salmon has long been iconic,” he said.

“In modern times, considering all it has to contend with, this creature’s continued reappearance strikes me as little short of miraculous.

“May this great river prove bountiful to us all in 2023.”

David Profumo hopes the Tay will be ‘bountiful’ this season. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Optimism

Claire said while there are challenges in the Atlantic salmon world, there are many reasons to be positive.

“It’s the beginning of the new season and we’re full of optimism. But of course we are intensely aware that our salmon numbers are well down on what they used to be.

“The TDSFB and the Tay Rivers Trust are seeking to do what they can to improve things.

Claire Mercer Nairne. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“The season was good last year and in November, there were amazing scenes of salmon spawning at the river behind us (at Kinclaven Bridge) and I’ve heard there are salmon spawning around Glenshee at a level unseen for decades.

“It is our duty on the Tay to protect salmon and make sure they are safe until they reach the sea, and that when they come back there is no obstruction for the spawn again.”

Burn Gorman and Provost Xander McDade bless the River Tay with whisky. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Wild Salmon Strategy

Claire noted that it is a year since the Scottish Government announced its Wild Salmon Strategy.

She said: “This is a unique initiative that recognises how our iconic wild salmon are in crisis and seeks to prioritise work for their restoration.”

Burn Gorman pops a bottle of Champagne alongside Provost Xander McDade. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Dr David Summers, director of the TDSFB Director, added: “We are looking forward to expediting improvements to long-standing problems such as water abstraction and barriers to fish migration, which are the responsibility of Sepa, throughout the Tay’s huge catchment.

“A good example is the long-standing water abstraction issue on the River Ericht at Blairgowrie.

“While improvements have been made, still, in recent dry summers, salmon really struggle in shallow hot water.

“The implementation plan should finally enable such thorny issues to be dealt with.”

David Profumo alongside Claire Mercer Nairne and head ghillie Calum McRoberts. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Proceeds from fishing at Meikleour on the opening day are being donated to the charity Angling For Youth Development and the Tay Rivers Trust.

 

 

