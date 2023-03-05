How tiny sand eels hold the key to giant offshore wind farm off Fife coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How tiny sand eels hold the key to giant offshore wind farm off Fife coast

By Aileen Robertson
March 5 2023, 6.00am
Atlantic Puffin with beak full of sand eels. Image: Shutterstock.
Atlantic Puffin with beak full of sand eels. Image: Shutterstock.

One of the world’s largest offshore wind farms is planned off the Fife coast. But what do tiny sand eels have to do with it?

Bosses at SSE Renewables say Berwick Bank offshore wind farm’s 307 turbines will provide enough power for five million homes once they are connected to the grid in 2027.

And SSE development manager Jon Abbatt says sand eels have a huge role to play in delivering this low carbon energy.

But the head of Scotland’s fishing federation says SSE’s “draconian” plans to limit sand eel fishing would create a “double whammy” for the industry.

Turbine threat to seabirds

Offshore wind developments like Berwick Bank off the Fife coast have the potential to harm seabirds in two main ways.

They can force birds such as gannets, kittiwakes and puffins to travel further to find food.

SSE development manager Jon Abbatt. Image: supplied/SSE Renewables

And seabirds can die colliding with turbines.

SSE has already scaled down the wind farm to mitigate the impact on seabirds.

In addition, they have raised the height of the turbine blades to give birds more clearance when flying underneath them.

‘Draconian’ plan?

However, SSE want to go further.

They want to see the whole of an area of the North Sea east of Scotland and northern England, called sand eel area 4, closed to sand eel fishing.

The UK Government closed off a section of this area, including waters off the Fife and Angus coasts, in 2000.

North Sea sand eel fishing areas. Hatched markings show the closed section of area 4. Image: supplied/SSE

“What we’re proposing is to close the rest of it,” says Jon.

SSE has also mooted a compromise position where sand eel stocks are monitored and harvest rates limited across area 4.

However, the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) strongly opposes this idea.

SFF’s chief executive Elspeth Macdonald says: “SSE’s proposal that the fishing industry should pay the price for environmental harm caused by their development is fundamentally unjust.

“Whilst SSE’s proposal of an adaptive management approach is less draconian than what was originally tabled, SFF is strongly opposed to the principle that fisheries management measures are used to offset the environmental impact caused by offshore windfarms.

“On the long-established principle of the polluter pays, it cannot possibly be right for another sector to have to pick up the costs of another industry’s damage.”

Attractive compromise?

SFF describes developments like Berwick Bank as a double whammy to the fishing industry.

Elspeth says there is a combined effect of marine areas being taken up by offshore wind farms and fishing restrictions in surrounding waters.

But Jon says “allowing some form of sustainable fishing” while supporting seabird populations is an “attractive compromise.”

He adds: “It has two impacts. It improves the productivity of the population and it also increases over-winter survival.

“So more birds are surviving over winter because they are better fed over the breeding season, and they’re also producing more chicks.”

Berwick Bank project director Alex Meredith. Image: supplied/SSE Renewables

Alex Meredith is project director for Berwick Bank.

“We’ve had to, as a company and a project team, really get to understand the ecosystem that we’re working within.

“Understanding how sand eels play a part in that ecosystem has been a fundamental part of our learning through this process.

“What we found is there’s a really strong relationship between the survival and productivity of seabirds if we can do more to protect and enhance the environment for the sand eels.

“It is a really fundamental opportunity to not only address the climate emergency but potentially to do something really positive for the natural environment.”

