‘Phenomenal’ or failing: Who’s telling the truth about the Deposit Return Scheme?

The latest war of words on Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme has left many confused.

Ministers have said businesses selling more than more than 95% of the containers sold in Scotland are covered by the recycling initiative.

But critics say only 16% of businesses who should have registered by now have actually done so.

So what’s going on?

If you haven’t heard about the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) yet, you’ll want to listen up now.

It will change the way we shop, drink and handle our litter.

20p more for single-use drinks containers

Come August, we will all have to pay an extra twenty pence when we buy a drink – that means anything from a can of coke from Tesco to red wine from a bottle shop.

You will then make that money back when you return the empty bottle or can.

So why is everyone suddenly talking about this? Well, the deadline for producers to register with the scheme was Tuesday.

This has since been “extended” by Green Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater. In effect, that’s scrapping it as no new deadline has been offered.

She gave a statement in Scottish parliament on Wednesday. She insisted that the scheme will go ahead – despite heavy criticism.

The minister pointed to statistics from Circularity Scotland, the organisation overseeing the scheme roll-out.

They say those 664 producers are actually responsible for more than 95% of the containers sold in Scotland.

The big players appear to be on board – so everything is OK.

Local litter pickers support her, voicing their concerns for the growing amount of waste they are finding around Courier Country.

84% of producers have not signed up for the scheme

But. And it’s a big but – barely 16% of all relevant businesses have signed up.

That’s 664 out of the 4000 producers in Scotland. So 84% of them are not on board.

That’s not good news for the Scottish Government’s flagship scheme.

And there have been many questions over the 95% figure Lorna Slater cited.

To what extent did the government use it to keep the troubled scheme moving forwards?

Smaller businesses like the St Andrews Wine Company want a delay. Others want the scheme scrapped altogether.

The food and drink sector is a vital part of the Scottish economy.

The SNP leadership contest may also have a bearing on what happens next.

So who’s telling the truth about DRS?

Both sides are guilty of some pretty shameless spinning to support their side of the argument.

There’s no way to know for sure until August when – as things currently stand – the scheme rumbles into action.

Customer behaviour – that’s you and me folks – will also play an huge role. Will people quickly adapt as they did to the plastic carrier bag charge?

Or will folk write off their 20ps, leaving the littering problem as bad as ever?

Time will tell. Just don’t expect many straight answers as August 16 approaches.