Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

New agricultural training centre to be developed at Laurencekirk

By Nancy Nicolson
August 3 2021, 5.00pm
School and college students will be able to get a flavour of industry sectors at the new training facility.
School and college students will be able to get a flavour of industry sectors at the new training facility.

A new  training  centre for agricultural, horticultural and construction workers is being established by Ringlink Services at Laurencekirk.

The sister company to Ringlink Scotland already provides training for around 8000-9000 people every year, with more than 100 courses and online training events including health and safety, first aid, forklift operation, pesticides, chainsaw operation and ATVs.

Training manager Peter Wood said the company  had a strong network of professional trainers and assessors who have expertise in delivering a range of legislative and practical short courses.

The  new centre will host a more extensive range of courses including construction-based training such as new roads and street works, crane operation, excavation and dumpers.

A greater range of training at the new centre will include courses in roads and street works.

The  new site  will operate alongside the existing facility, and it will be available for schools and colleges to give students a taster of the various industry sectors and learn about the range of career opportunities that are available.

In future chainsaw and utility arboriculture training will be accommodated in a purpose-built workshop, and to encourage the next generation of workers the company is investing in a simulator for both agricultural and construction training.

Ringlink Services said the requirement to train and develop the workforce had seldom been as important as it is now.

Mr Wood said: “As the agricultural sector looks to the future, there must be a greater focus on continuous learning so that businesses not only survive, but thrive.

“Given the location of the new centre, just off the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen and with a mainline train station the new facility is well located to attract businesses and trainees from the entire north east of Scotland and beyond.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier