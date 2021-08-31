Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Meat sector reliance on foreign labour highlighted amid pigs in blankets shortage warning

By Gemma Mackie
August 31 2021, 11.45am Updated: August 31 2021, 6.29pm
Almost half of all staff working in the red meat processing sector are from outside the UK.
Almost half of all staff working in Scottish red meat companies are foreign nationals, according to a new report.

The latest Red Meat Industry Profile from red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) reveals 47% of staff working at abattoirs and meat processing companies in Scotland hail from outside the UK.

QMS said this highlighted the sector’s reliance on access to skilled foreign labour – an issue highlighted in recent weeks with meat processors warning of problems supplying pigs in blankets at Christmas due to staffing shortages.

In its report, which covers 2020, QMS said: “Employment in red meat processing has been relatively stable over the year as a whole, leading to higher spending on wages and salaries, but a number of processing businesses faced considerable recruitment challenges, exacerbated by the exit from the EU.”

It estimated 3,000 people worked across 21 red meat abattoirs in Scotland during the year, and primary red meat processing generated £815 million of revenue and paid more than £77m in salaries.

Earlier this month the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) warned post-Brexit labour shortages in abattoirs and meat plants could lead to products being in short supply.

Meat processors have warned of a shortage of pigs in blankets at Christmas time.

BMPA chief executive Nick Allen blamed the UK Government’s immigration policies for staffing challenges, and said that on average BMPA members are around 12%-13% short on staff.

The Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers (SAMW) also said it had been warning about labour shortages for the past few months.

The association’s executive manager, Martin Morgan, said: “The current truth is that the UK Government’s immigration rules are stifling our industry’s ability to recruit the number of skilled staff we require to meet retail and consumer demand.

“The end result, as we see it today, is that there will be a shortage of product on supermarket shelves over the next few months, especially during the Christmas and New Year period.”

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “We have a highly resilient food supply chain and well-established ways of working with the food sector to address food supply chain disruptions.

“We recently announced a package of measures to help tackle the HGV driver shortage, including plans to streamline the process for new drivers to gain their HGV licence and to increase the number of driving tests able to be driven by industry.”

She added: “We have no plans to introduce a short-term visa for HGV drivers. Employers should invest in the UK domestic workforce instead of relying on labour from abroad.”

Meanwhile, the QMS report also found total farm output from cattle, sheep and pig production was up 2% last year to £1.29bn, from £1.26bn.

This represented 37% of Scotland’s agricultural output, with the beef sector alone accounting for 24% of total output.

QMS senior economics analyst, Iain Macdonald, said the sector was not only reliant on its foreign neighbours for labour, but also for sales.

He said markets in the rest of the UK and the EU were especially important for the Scottish sheep sector, as sheep meat production in Scottish abattoirs is 220% of local consumption, while on-farm production is 536% of that consumed by Scots.

