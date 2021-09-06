Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment / Farming

Rural education charities team up to teach kids about beef production

By Gemma Mackie
September 6 2021, 5.00pm
The campaign will run between September 2021 and June 2022.
Rural education charities have teamed up to run a year-long campaign to teach children about beef production in Scotland.

The Year of Beef campaign is being run by the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI) in partnership with red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

The campaign, which will run in the current academic year, aims to provide resources for schools to help them educate children about the whole beef supply chain from the cow and calf  story to the skills involved in butchery and the different career options available in the sector.

“This pioneering project will allow RHET to help the beef industry to share their message about sustainable meat production in Scotland,” said RHET Borders co-ordinator, Lesley Mason.

“RHET aims to teach all young people where their food comes from to allow them to make informed choices about the food they eat.”

RNCI project manager, Alison Johnston, said the charity was delighted to be involved in the project.

She said: “Scottish beef production is crucial to the wider Scottish economy. Sharing the facts around the sustainable production in Scotland with schools has never been more important.”

NFU Scotland president, Martin Kennedy, backed the campaign and encouraged farmers to support RHET and RNCI throughout the coming year.

He said: “The beef industry is not only the engine room of our rural economy, it also delivers sustainable food production of the highest quality and helps us maintain an environment that is the envy of many across the globe.”

QMS health and education manager, Jennifer Robertson, said: “Scotch Beef is an iconic Scottish product, and educators frequently request information about farming and its production, so the planned resources and activities will be an excellent place to direct them.”

New resources will be made available every month, including educational films and activities, and any teachers wishing to sign up are asked to visit bit.ly/3iE1UGF to register their interest.

