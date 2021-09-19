Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Farming

Louise’s Farm Kitchen enjoys continued success

By Gemma Mackie
September 19 2021, 6.00am
Louise Urquhart has run Louise's Farm Kitchen for the past five years.
A Scottish farmer is enjoying continued success with her farm-based butchery and farm shop business despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Louise Urquhart has run Louise’s Farm Kitchen at Milton of Auchinhove, Lumphanan, Banchory, for the past five years.

“It started after doing a hog roast,” said Mrs Urquhart.

“We finished our first eight pigs and did a few meat boxes to friends and family. We are now finishing around 150 pigs a year, alongside 75 sheep and a handful of cattle.”

Although the core of the business is its free-range pork and Scotch Lamb production, plans are underway to develop a pasture-raised chicken enterprise due to demand from customers.

“We have a lot of loyal customers, many of whom have been with us since the early days,” added Mrs Urquhart.

“We were really concerned when the pandemic started as all of our farmers markets and events were getting cancelled, however the demand for our door-to-door deliveries really took off and we adapted our monthly pop-up shop to just a click and collect service which worked really well.”

The farm runs monthly pop-up farm shop events.

She said the business has achieved a lot in the past five years, including construction of its own on-farm butchery last year and winning two Great Taste awards for its Merguez sausages and cider-cured gammon.

“All we can hope is that he business continues to thrive and continues to go from strength to strength,” added Mrs Urquhart.

As part of the next pop-up farm shop event – on Saturday October 2 – Mrs Urquhart is hoping to welcome new visitors to Louise’s Farm Kitchen as it takes part in the Provenance Festival.

The event, which runs from September 24 to October 3, is focused on food tourism and educating people about the farm to fork journey.

“We would like to see some new folk venture out to the farm and get a feel for what we are about,” said Mrs Urquhart.

“Our regular monthly customers love coming along each month and seeing the changing seasons in the fields, from the wee lambs dancing in the fields in the spring time to the piglets rooting about in the fields and enjoying windfall apples in the autumn.”

Full details about the Provenance Festival are online at visitabdn.com/cp/provenance-festival/

