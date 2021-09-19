Recipes: A seasonal curry and side dish shining a light on watercress

As the British watercress season starts to wind down, make the most of the next month with these fresh and tasty dishes.

Watercress season in the UK usually ends in October, so while it’s beginning to wind down, why not make the most of it with these recipes from Love Watercress?

We’ve found a delicious seasonal curry and the perfect side dish — watercress mash — so you can enjoy it no matter what you like to eat.

Find more of these recipes on watercress.co.uk/recipes

Southern Indian pumpkin, cauliflower and watercress curry

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp mustard seeds

12 curry leaves

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 thumb ginger, minced

½ cauliflower, florets only

1 small pumpkin or squash, cut into 2cm cubes

1 tsp turmeric, ground

1 tsp mild curry powder

400ml full-fat coconut milk

50g watercress

20g coriander

10g mint

200g peas

1 lemon, juiced (add according to taste)

To serve:

25g toasted coconut

4 lemon wedges

Pre-cooked rice – follow packet instructions for portion sizes

Method

Heat the oil over a medium heat in a large pan. Add the mustard seeds, curry leaves and cumin seeds, and cook for

1-2 minutes or until they sizzle. Add the onion and cook for 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Add the chilli, garlic and ginger, and mix until fragrant. Tumble in the cauliflower and pumpkin or squash, along with the spices, and stir to coat. Cook for 2 minutes or until toasted, then pour in the coconut milk. Reduce to a simmer and cook for

10-15 minutes or until the vegetables are just tender. Blend the watercress, coriander and mint with a splash of water to form a paste. Stir this paste through the curry along with the peas. Cook for 5 minutes or until the sauce is rich, thick and fragrant. Taste, then add salt and lemon juice to season. Top with toasted coconut and extra herbs, with lemon wedges on the side,

and serve with rice.

Smooth potato, parsnip and watercress mash

Serves 6

Ingredients

1kg fluffy potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

100g butter

60g whipping cream

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

200g parsnips, peeled and cut into chunks

30g watercress, finely chopped

Method

Add the potatoes to a large pan of cold, salted water. Bring to the boil and boil until just tender (about 12-15 minutes). Drain and arrange on a wire rack to steam for 10 minutes. This will remove any excess moisture and prevent gloopy mash. Meanwhile, add the butter, cream and mustard to the warm pan and allow to melt. Add the potatoes and parsnips and mash with a fork. Swap to a handblender and blend until smooth. Fold in the watercress, taste and add salt if needed.

Serve straight away.

For more recipes…