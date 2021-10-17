Stirling Bull Sales: Blelack takes Aberdeen-Angus championship

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pedigree cattle breeders were out in force on the opening day of the Stirling Bull Sales.

Breeders took to the ring at United Auctions‘ base in Stirling to compete for coveted rosettes in the Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn and Limousin pre-sale shows.

The Aberdeen-Angus supreme championship – judged by David Murray, Wolflaw, Forfar – was awarded to the intermediate section leader.

This was April 2020-born Blelack Prince Cartier from the Massie family, which is dispersing the well-known Aboyne-based Blelack herd at the sales.

By Blelack Dual Mine, and out of Blelack Princess Caroline, he is described in the sale catalogue as one of the best bulls the family has ever bred.

The reserve overall Aberdeen-Angus championship went to another entry from Blelack which stood junior champion.

This was April 2020-born Blelack Kasper, by Blelack Dual Mine and out of Blelack Karisma.

The senior champion prize was awarded to February 2020-born Harestone Dominator, by Shadwell Earl, from June Barclay, South Road, Insch.

Reserve went to January 2020-born Rosemead January, by Lockerley Black Boromir, from Messrs P C Stovold & Son, Lydling Farm, Godalming, Surrey.

The other Aberdeen-Angus prizes were: reserve intermediate champion for Cairnton Emperor, by Cheerbrook Luther, from Ken and Margaret Howie at Cairnton, Lumphanan, Banchory; reserve junior champion for Carruthers Edd, by Auchincrieve Exodus, from Messrs D & K Graham, Birsca Farm, Corrie, Lockerbie; female champion to Idvies Ermine, by Thrunton Panther, from Messrs F J Fraser & Son, Newton of Idvies, Forfar; and reserve female champion to Eastlands Pooh Pooh, by Tonley Elano, from Messrs M K & G Sprowl, Eastlands Farm, Rothesay, Bute.

Beef Shorthorn

The Beef Shorthorn section was judged by Danny Wyllie from Burton on Trent, who awarded the overall male championship prize to Muiresk Peroni from the Mair family’s Muiresk herd based at Kinnermit, Turriff.

Peroni is a March 2020-born AI son of Alvie Galaxy, which has bred bulls to 14,000gn, and out of HW Cheerleader.

The reserve male champion title was awarded to April 2o2o-born Dunsyre Phineas from Leggat Farming Partnership based at Saddlebank, Logiealmond, Perth.

Phineas is by Dunsyre Lord Nelson and out of Dunsyre Meadowsweet 36th.

The female Beef Shorthorn championship went to a maiden heifer from Cumbria breeder Charles Lowther.

This was March 2020-born Lowther Lily W10, by Lowther Konan, and out of Lowther Lily 432.

The reserve prize went to May 2020-born maiden heifer Meonside Miss Ramsden, from D & T Bradley Farmer, Wester Parkgate Farm, Parkgate, Dumfries. She is by Meonside King Kong ando ut of Ballylinney Miss Ramsden.

Limousin

The overall championship in the Limousin pre-sale show, as judged by Alister Vance from Bridgehouse Farm near Newton Stewart, went to the junior champion.

This was April 2020-born Maraiscote Regie from Wishaw breeder Ian Nimmo. He is by the 50,000gn Bassingfield Machoman and out of Maraiscote Jellybean.

Reserve overall in the Limousins went to the intermediate champion – Allanfauld Rockstar from the MacGregors at Allanfauld, Kilsyth, Glasgow.

He is an April 2020-born AI son of Wilodge LJ and out of Goldies Onedream – a maternal sister to the 30,000gn Goldies Positive.

The senior championship went to March 2020-born Strawfrank Racing, by Haltcliffe Doctor, from Lanark breeder Allan Campbell, while reserve went to January 2020-born Ronick Raymond, by Westpit Nando, from Stirling breeder Ronald Dick.

The other Limousin championship prizes were: reserve intermediate champion to March 2020-born Newhouse Rambo, by Westhall Jammy, from the Adam family at Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar; and reserve junior champion to April 2020-born Strawfrank Reedi, by Westpit Highlander, from Allan Campbell.