Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Livestock farmers given toolkit to counter Veganuary

By Gemma Mackie
December 24 2021, 11.45am
The toolkit aims to bolster red meat industry confidence and encourage positive conversations about the industry.

Farm levy bodies across the UK have relaunched a toolkit to help livestock farmers counter the upcoming Veganuary initiative.

The toolkit – Having positive conversations about red meat – has been produced by Scottish red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) in conjunction with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in England and Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

First launched last December, it aims to bolster red meat industry confidence ahead of Veganuary – an initiative which encourages people to adopt a vegan diet for the month of January.

The levy bodies said the toolkit – which contains a range of downloadable resources such as social media graphics, videos and shareable statistics – had been created to “positively manage” the reputation of the red meat industry during January and beyond.

The toolkit has been relaunched to coincide with Veganuary 2022.

“The purpose of this toolkit isn’t to fight back or target those with a different lifestyle, but to add the voices of all aspects of the red meat industry – from farmers, hauliers, vets, butchers, auctioneers and processors – to the discussion,” said QMS director of marketing and communications, Lesley Cameron.

“We have a lot to be proud of, with Scotch meat not only tasting delicious and being rich in essential nutrients, but produced to some of the highest possible farming and animal welfare standards.”

HCC communications manager, Owen Roberts, said he hoped the toolkit would ensure the debate surrounding diets was balanced.

He said: “The key message for the New Year is that people don’t need to cut whole groups of foods from their diet, just choose food which has been produced ethically and sustainably.”

AHDB head of marketing, Liam Byrne, encouraged farmers to make use of the toolkit and said: “Our farmers have a great story to tell and we hope this pack serves them well to start those conversations to help people to reconnect with the people who produce their food.”

He said the toolkit coincided with the relaunch of AHDB’s We Eat Balanced advertising campaign.

The campaign, which features a TV advert, aims to showcase the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet, with a focus on highlighting both food groups as a natural source of vitamin B12.

The toolkit is available online at www.qmscotland.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]