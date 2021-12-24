Livestock farmers given toolkit to counter Veganuary

Farm levy bodies across the UK have relaunched a toolkit to help livestock farmers counter the upcoming Veganuary initiative.

The toolkit – Having positive conversations about red meat – has been produced by Scottish red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) in conjunction with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in England and Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

First launched last December, it aims to bolster red meat industry confidence ahead of Veganuary – an initiative which encourages people to adopt a vegan diet for the month of January.

The levy bodies said the toolkit – which contains a range of downloadable resources such as social media graphics, videos and shareable statistics – had been created to “positively manage” the reputation of the red meat industry during January and beyond.

“The purpose of this toolkit isn’t to fight back or target those with a different lifestyle, but to add the voices of all aspects of the red meat industry – from farmers, hauliers, vets, butchers, auctioneers and processors – to the discussion,” said QMS director of marketing and communications, Lesley Cameron.

“We have a lot to be proud of, with Scotch meat not only tasting delicious and being rich in essential nutrients, but produced to some of the highest possible farming and animal welfare standards.”

HCC communications manager, Owen Roberts, said he hoped the toolkit would ensure the debate surrounding diets was balanced.

He said: “The key message for the New Year is that people don’t need to cut whole groups of foods from their diet, just choose food which has been produced ethically and sustainably.”

AHDB head of marketing, Liam Byrne, encouraged farmers to make use of the toolkit and said: “Our farmers have a great story to tell and we hope this pack serves them well to start those conversations to help people to reconnect with the people who produce their food.”

He said the toolkit coincided with the relaunch of AHDB’s We Eat Balanced advertising campaign.

The campaign, which features a TV advert, aims to showcase the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet, with a focus on highlighting both food groups as a natural source of vitamin B12.

The toolkit is available online at www.qmscotland.co.uk.