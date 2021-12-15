Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Farm levy body prepares to relaunch meat and dairy TV campaign in January

By Gemma Mackie
December 15 2021, 11.45am
The latest TV advert features an inquisitive little girl called Nancy and her grandad.

Farm levy body AHDB is preparing to relaunch its successful We Eat Balanced meat and dairy TV advertising campaign in January.

The campaign first ran in January this year to coincide with Veganuary – an initiative which encourages people to adopt a vegan diet for the month of January.

It aims to highlight the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet, with a focus on highlighting both food groups as a natural source of vitamin B12.

The TV advert, which will be broadcast on Channel 4, ITV and Sky as well as on-demand services, features an inquisitive little girl named Nancy and her grandad.

AHDB said the campaign website has also been revamped to include personal stories from farmers across the UK, and promotional material will be displayed in supermarket meat and dairy aisles.

“Our farmers have a great story to tell but have struggled in the past to get them in front of consumers, leading many to become detached from the food they eat, how it is produced and how that fits into protecting the environment,” said AHDB director of marketing, Liam Byrne.

The campaign will promote the benefits of dairy and meat products.

He said this had led the way for more “misinformation and false truths” – a problem exacerbated by social media.

“The We Eat Balanced campaign seeks to reconnect consumers with their food and demonstrates that if you’d like to make small positive changes for the better, then sourcing your meat and dairy from the UK will mean you’re buying a product with a lower carbon footprint, and produced to some of the highest production standards in the world,” added Mr Byrne.

AHDB data after the first campaign showed a 6% increase in the number of consumers in the target audience who felt red meat could form part of a healthy, balanced diet, and a 9% increase in those who felt the same about dairy.

The campaign was also the subject of an investigation after more than 487 complaints were made, including submissions from the Vegan Society and Compassion in World Farming UK, to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

The complainants said the campaign adverts were misleading because they implied that consumption of meat and dairy was required in order to eat a healthy, balanced diet, and to obtain vitamin B12.

They also said the adverts “misleadingly implied” that livestock used for meat in the UK were typically outdoor-grazed and had a minimal environmental impact.

The ASA rejected the complaints and AHDB described the agency’s decision as a “landmark ruling”  for British farmers.