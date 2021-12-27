Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment Farming

‘Ecological areas and cutting inputs could boost livestock farm profits by 7%’

By Gemma Mackie
December 27 2021, 5.00pm
Setting aside land for ecological areas and cutting inputs can boost profits, according to the study.

Livestock farmers could boost their profits by 7% if they adopt ecological management practices, according to a new study.

The research, carried out by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), assessed the economic impact of four different ecological practices on Scottish livestock farms.

Researchers looked at data from 31 livestock farms across Scotland, collected from a large-scale survey of Scottish farms carried out between January and March last year.

They used an economic model – ScotFarm – to analyse the economic impacts of several ecological farm management practices.

These were: setting aside an ecological area on agricultural land; reducing farm inputs; switching from conventional to organic production; and setting aside agricultural land to plant trees.

The study found adopting two of the practices – creating ecological areas and reducing inputs – could deliver a 7% increase in farm profits, however the capital investment required to switch to organic production or plant trees were deemed challenging without the provision of financial support.

The initial cost of switching from conventional to organic production was estimated as £202 per acre in the study, while the cost of establishing and maintaining trees on farmland was estimated as £3,462 per acre.

The study said: “Changing the rationale for support, and engaging in promotion of wider agroecological policies should focus on the economic losses these practices may bring, but also changes in supply chains and consumers to recognise the benefits of these systems would also be needed to support a change.”

SRUC economist Shailesh Shrestha, who led the research, said adaptation of agro-ecological management practices by farmers was a potential approach to meeting the Scottish Government’s climate change plans.

“However, a critical issue is the economic impact of adoption of these practices,” added Dr Shrestha.

“Our research provided a snapshot of the economic impacts of a number of ecological management practices and economic challenges farmers face in adopting these practices on farms.”

