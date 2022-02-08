Defra to convene British pig industry crisis summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Defra to convene British pig industry crisis summit

By Gemma Mackie
February 8 2022, 11.45am
The crisis meeting will take place on Thursday February 10.

Defra is convening a British pig industry crisis summit on Thursday to address ongoing problems in the sector.

The summit, which will take place on Thursday February 10 at Defra‘s London headquarters, follows calls from the National Pig Association (NPA) and NFU in England for everyone in the pig supply chain to get together and discuss ways to alleviate problems in the sector.

In a joint letter to Defra Secretary of State, George Eustice, the NPA and NFU warned the pig sector was on the brink of collapse.

The organisations said the ongoing labour crisis in meat processing plants has resulted in more than 170,000 pigs waiting for slaughter on British farms, with estimates 35,000 healthy pigs have been culled and destroyed as a result of the backlog.

The NPA said the summit will look at various ways action could be taken to speed up the processing of British pigs and ease the backlog on farms.

Representatives from the supply chain will also discuss what can be done to attract butchers to work in pork plants, and how retailers can increase their demand for and promotion of British pork.

British pig farmers are still dealing with a backlog of pigs on their farms waiting for slaughter.

According to the NPA, it could take until late spring or early summer to ease the backlog of slaughter-ready pigs on British farms, and the immediate financial outlook for producers shows little sign of improvement.

NPA chairman Rob Mutimer, who will be attending Thursday’s summit alongside NPA chief executive Zoe Davies, said: “This is the third roundtable that has been held since the start of this crisis, so we really need to see something tangible out of it.

“Many pig farmers are now utterly desperate – and we need to try and find urgent solutions to get things moving, and also to share the burden of all this more evenly. We must act collectively now to save the British pig industry.”

A Defra spokesman confirmed the summit will take place on Thursday and said: “We continue to engage closely with the pig sector, and will shortly bring together producers, processors, retailers and exporters to discuss the ongoing challenges faced by the industry.”

