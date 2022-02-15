Caley Marts on the hunt for auctioneers to handle increasing throughput

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caledonian Marts has announced plans to hire new staff to handle increasing throughput of livestock and plant auctions at its Stirling centre.

The company has recently completed a £250,000 investment in market facilities, which was the third phase of a £600,000 capital expenditure programme begun in 2015 when the mart changed hands.

Managing director John Kyle said the investment had been funded entirely from profits generated by the business.

“It has focused on the construction of a new secure storage shed to house valuable sale lots of plant and equipment, new road surfaces at the mart entrance and a liveried van fleet to support our Caledonian Specialist Auctions division,” he said.

“We have also invested in our people, recruiting new auctioneering and front office staff who have been great additions to the mart.

“We are now looking to grow our team further with recruitment of a senior auctioneer, two trainee auctioneers and a plant and equipment manager.”

Mr Kyle said Oliver Shearman is being promoted to a new role of head of livestock.

“Oliver is a real asset to our team and our farming customers, and it is great to see him progress into this key position,” he said.

However, Mr Kyle revealed he is to cut back on his own working week,

“I am proud to have presided over a seven-year period of investment and expansion which has delivered results unprecedented in the long history of Caledonian Marts,” he said.

“As my own retirement age approaches, I had some decisions to make personally. The directors have asked me to stay on as managing director and I am very keen to do so.

“However, I am keen to allow others within the firm to enhance their own responsibilities and I have therefore decided that as of May I will take a slight step back and work a three-day week, focusing on sale days.”