Digital solutions for faster farming on show at Thainstone

New digital technology that will take the drudgery out of farming and help meet the challenge of net-zero carbon emissions will be unveiled at a workshop in Aberdeenshire next month.

Farmers, managers and the supply chain have been invited to the event at Thainstone on March 8, where the Opportunity North East (ONE) agritech programme will reveal the two digital demonstrator farms that have been selected to trial the latest technology for arable and livestock enterprises.

The new demonstrator farms, which have been selected from a large number of applicants, will go on to share best practice on how to apply and use the technology to maximum advantage. A farmer management group will also support each farm.

Peter Cook, ONE’s director of food, drink and agriculture, said: “Farmers have never been so pressed for time.

“Labour is scarce, expensive inputs need to be managed well, and there are likely to be increasing demands for data collection for the new support regimes.

“Thankfully there’s also an explosion in the availability of new technologies to help us monitor and manage every acre, animal and machine.

“If we have the data, we can make faster and better decisions, get rid of some of the management hassle, automate arable and livestock handling, and carve out premium markets.”

The workshop, which runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm, will include farmer speakers from across Scotland, who will share how they are using technology.

Researchers will outline how new solutions are being developed to improve efficiency on farm and follow through to the supply chain, and technology providers and developers will have stands showcasing what’s available.

The project has been supported by the Scottish Government’s North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund (NEERSF) and ONE is working with SAC Consulting and SAOS on its delivery.

For more information and to book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ONE Agritech Workshop.