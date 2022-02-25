Digital solutions for faster farming on show at Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Digital solutions for faster farming on show at Thainstone

By Nancy Nicolson
February 25 2022, 5.10pm
DEMONSTRATION: Two farms have been selected to trial the latest in agritech for arable and livestock farming.

New digital technology that will take the drudgery out of farming and help meet the challenge of net-zero carbon emissions will be unveiled at a workshop in Aberdeenshire next month.

Farmers, managers and the supply chain have been invited to the event at Thainstone on March 8, where the Opportunity North East (ONE) agritech programme will reveal the two digital demonstrator farms that have been selected to trial the latest technology for arable and livestock enterprises.

The new demonstrator farms, which have been selected from a large number of applicants, will go on to share best practice on how to apply and use the technology to maximum advantage. A farmer management group will also support each farm.
Peter Cook, ONE’s director of food, drink and agriculture, said: “Farmers have never been so pressed for time.

Opportunity North East’s Peter Cook.

“Labour is scarce, expensive inputs need to be managed well, and there are likely to be increasing demands for data collection for the new support regimes.

“Thankfully there’s also an explosion in the availability of new technologies to help us monitor and manage every acre, animal and machine.

“If we have the data, we can make faster and better decisions, get rid of some of the management hassle, automate arable and livestock handling, and carve out premium markets.”

The workshop, which runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm, will include farmer speakers from across Scotland, who will share how they are using technology.

Autonomous tractors are being developed to improve efficiency.

Researchers will outline how new solutions are being developed to improve efficiency on farm and follow through to the supply chain, and technology providers and developers will have stands showcasing what’s available.

The project has been supported by the Scottish Government’s North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund (NEERSF) and ONE is working with SAC Consulting and SAOS on its delivery.

For more information and to book, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ONE Agritech Workshop.

