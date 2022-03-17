Alternatives considered as fertiliser supplies dry up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business & Environment Farming

Alternatives considered as fertiliser supplies dry up

By Nancy Nicolson
March 17 2022, 10.11am
SUPPLIES: If farmers can’t access or afford fertiliser then cropping levels and yields will be affected.

Soaring fertiliser prices and scarcity of supplies have prompted industry leaders to look ahead to the implications for next season.

This week saw quotes of £995/tonne for ammonium nitrate delivered to Angus and urea trading out of the Humber at over £900/tonne, while prices continue to rise by the day.

Several continental suppliers are restricting output due to high gas prices and traders say that even if fertiliser can be located, it is now “almost impossible” to obtain shipping.

Most arable farmers have stocks bought for this season, but some silage producers are likely to have been caught out by the unprecedented rise in price and scarcity of stocks which could have a knock-on impact on overwintering beef and dairy livestock.

The UK has only one functioning ammonium nitrate (AN) plant, operated by CF Fertilisers at Billingham while the company’s Ince facility remains mothballed.
Insiders say the plant has an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes if operating at full production, but the UK’s annual AN requirement is 1.5m tonnes.

Scottish Agronomy executive director, Eric Anderson said: “As things stand that means we would need to import 900,000 tonnes of AN, but in Europe manufacturers in Lithuania and Poland have already ringfenced production and aren’t exporting until they have met national demand.

“Yara use hydroelectricity for production in Norway but in Holland they use gas.

Eric Anderson suggests farmers may have to switch to using urea next season.

“The take home message is that the UK may well have to switch a significant proportion of nitrogenous fertiliser from AN to urea – and that will take some planning.”

Joe Gilbertson, head of fertiliser at the Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), confirmed his industry and farmers’ lobbying organisations have meetings scheduled with Defra this week to discuss the crisis.

He said: “National food security is at stake, because if farmers can’t access or afford fertiliser then cropping levels and yields will be affected and that will filter through to customers shopping baskets and on this occasion supermarkets probably won’t be able to source that food from abroad either because this is a global problem.”

Mr Gilbertson said switching to urea instead of AN could be problematic as governments are already looking to restrict emissions from urea.

Loading jumbo bags with  urea fertiliser.

“Urea emits ammonia which causes major problems from an environmental point of view and a recent industry consultation contained an option to ban urea,” he said.

“We’ve lobbied hard against that along with the farming unions, and we were awaiting an announcement from government this week which has clearly been delayed.

“They may be looking to introduce a proposal where farmers will be required to restrict the use of urea to certain times of the year along with an inhibitor to reduce air pollution issues. That would affect the dynamic.”

