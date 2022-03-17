National Express says rival £595m Stagecoach bid ‘undervalues’ Perth firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
National Express says rival £595m Stagecoach bid ‘undervalues’ Perth firm

By Gavin Harper
March 17 2022, 10.16am Updated: March 17 2022, 3.47pm
National Express has hit back at a rival bid for Perth bus firm Stagecoach.
National Express insists its all-share offer to acquire Perth-based rival Stagecoach is “superior” to a rival cash bid.

Earlier this month the Perth firm accepted an all-cash offer of £595 million for the business.

The offer from German investment firm DWS Infrastructure will save Perth jobs.

In December the Stagecoach board backed an all-share offer from National Express.

It would have given Stagecoach shareholders 25% of the combined group, which would have an overall value of £1.9bn.

But under that merger, Perth head office jobs were at risk.

National Express says a rival offer for Stagecoach ‘undervalues’ the Perth bus company.

And a six-month review of head office staff would have also followed the completion of the deal.

It was expected operations would be run from Birmingham.

National Express hits back after rival bid

National Express has said the rival offer “materially undervalues” Stagecoach, but held back from increasing its offer.

The firm said its proposal offers a “superior value creation opportunity” with a so-called potential illustrative look through value of up to around 170p a share for Stagecoach.

Stagecoach said the new deal marks a significant improvement on National Express’s offer, which valued Stagecoach at around £470 million.

The Perth firm, founded by Sir Brian Souter and his sister Ann Gloag, said the DWS deal also offers greater certainty for workers and investors.

Sir Brian Souter, Stagecoach co-founder.
National Express said that, while its shares have been hit hard amid the pandemic, a recovery of the stock to pre-Covid levels of 421p a share would see its merger bid represent a 66% premium to the DWS offer.

Takeover would bring ‘best of both’ firms

National Express said the merger of the two companies would “bring the best of both” firms to the tie-up and allow them to expand further in an “increasingly ‘bus-friendly’ UK market”.

It reiterated aims to save at least £45 million a year from the merger.

“In a period that has seen a surge of private equity firms acquiring British companies, the combination represents a rare example of two UK listed companies combining to form a global leader in their industry,” National Express said.

It urged shareholders to “take no action” in relation to the DWS offer.

Stagecoach had agreed to the National Express deal in December, which would have seen its shareholders take a 25% stake in the enlarged group.

Investigation into National Express deal

But the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the deal.

The CMA served a so-called initial enforcement order in January stopping the firms from combining operations or selling any UK businesses while it investigates.

Stagecoach said it would have been a “long and quite arduous process”.

Stagecoach is going ahead with plans to open a new contact centre at its Dunkeld Road base.

More than 60 jobs were available at a recent recruitment day.

