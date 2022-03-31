Aberdeen University and Angus Soft Fruits team up on yield forecasting tool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Aberdeen University and Angus Soft Fruits team up on yield forecasting tool

By Gemma Mackie
March 31 2022, 5.00pm
The tool will help growers better predict soft fruit yields.
The tool will help growers better predict soft fruit yields.

A new soft fruit yield forecasting system is being developed by Aberdeen University in collaboration with a leading Scottish fruit company.

Data scientists from the university have teamed up with Arbroath-based Angus Soft Fruits Ltd and The Data Lab – Scotland’s innovation centre for data and artificial intelligence (AI) – to build an AI system to help growers more accurately predict soft fruit yields.

The system will bring together a range of information – including historical yield and weather data, weather forecasts and satellite imaging, and expert knowledge from growers – to develop algorithms that accurately forecast production.

The project’s partners say the tool could potentially save Scotland’s soft fruit industry -which produces more than 2,900 tonnes of raspberries and 25,000 tonnes of strawberries annually – millions of pounds every year.

Angus Soft Fruits Ltd’s technical director, Jan Redpath, said accurate forecasting was crucial at a time when growers are facing tight margins.

“On the one hand we have soaring costs in particular labour and fertilisers, and on the other our biggest ability to influence price comes from being able to accurately match supply with demand, or at least to better pre-empt the scale and timing of flushes and dips in crop production,” said Mr Redpath.

Rising labour costs are hitting fruit growers.

“Research into more accurate forecasting is required more than ever, and we are excited to work with the University and The Data Lab on what we see as a vitally important project, that has the potential to bring lasting benefits to our growers.”

George Leontidis, director of Aberdeen University‘s Interdisciplinary Centre for Data and Artificial Intelligence, said the forecasting tool could be a game-changer for the industry.

He said: “Over the three-year lifespan of this project we will work with growers to understand the flaws in current forecasting systems, develop advanced machine learning models that harness high quality data, and seek expert input from growers that can further enhance these models.

Georgios Leontidis from Aberdeen University.

“The ultimate aim is to produce an inexpensive yield forecasting system that brings all of this high-quality data together, providing maximum advantage for growers and helping them to stay in profit and protect jobs.”

Heather Thomson, head of skills at The Data Lab, said it was more important than ever to better understand crop performance as growers work to increase yields while limiting waste and their impact on the environment.

She added: “AI will play a significant role in this and projects like this one will reinforce Scotland as a leader in implementing innovative AI solutions.”

Angus Soft Fruits hails successful year despite profits halving

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]