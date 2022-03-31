Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society names new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society names new chief executive

By Gemma Mackie
March 31 2022, 5.00pm
Robert Gilchrist is the new Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society chief executive.
Robert Gilchrist is the new Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society chief executive.

The Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society has appointed Robert Gilchrist as its new chief executive officer.

Mr Gilchrist, who joined the society as a breed development manager last year, has been the acting chief executive since the departure of former chief Barrie Turner.

The society has now confirmed Mr Gilchrist will take on the role on a permanent basis, and the new chief says he is excited to keep moving the society forward and deliver on its 10-year business plan.

“I’ve been working in the beef sector for over 20 years and am passionate about driving returns from the marketplace to our members by building on our certified Aberdeen-Angus beef scheme,” said Mr Gilchrist.

“This is a massive opportunity as this certification scheme is instrumental in protecting the integrity of the breed and upholding our reputation; it also provides us with a traceable product to take to our customers, giving us a competitive advantage.”

Welcoming the appointment, Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society president Angus Stovold said: “Over the last six months he has exceeded all of our expectations and performed superbly and when it came to the recent CEO recruitment process, Robert was an outstanding candidate.

“There was no hesitation, the panel all agreed he was the best man for the job and the council are delighted that he’s accepted the CEO role.”

Mr Stovold added: “There’s clearly a large inventory to be starting with, but we’ve no doubt that Robert will surpass our expectations in delivering the results, continuing to evolve the society so that we can maintain and build on our status as the number one beef breed in the UK.”

Leaked memo adds to mystery of Aberdeen-Angus Society disruption

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]