Mark Whatley says Montrose fully focused on securing play-off spot with win over Falkirk

Veteran midfielder Mark Whatley believes Montrose can put the frustrations of recent results behind them as they push for Championship promotion.

The Gable Endies could secure their play-off place this weekend with a win over Falkirk.

But the Angus side have struggled for form recently having not won back-to-back games this year.

That has seen them drop to third, 14 points behind league leaders Cove.

Fully-focused on play-offs

While it is still mathematically possible that Montrose could win the league, Whatley says his side are just focused in securing their place in the play-offs.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t keep up pace with Cove and give them a proper challenge for the title itself,” he told Courier Sport.

“We’re now wanting to secure the play-offs as soon as we possibly can as that could give us an alternative route to achieve the same outcome.”

After being held to a goalless draw last weekend, Montrose will look to see themselves into the play offs with a win over the Bairns.

Stewart Petrie’s mean are unbeaten against the full-time side this season already with seven points out of nine.

But Whatley isn’t taking anything for granted this weekend with sixth place Falkirk looking to sneak into the play-off places.

“Everyone knows the quality of players they have,” he said.

“They won’t be happy with the position they are currently in. For us to get a win on Saturday we’ll need to bring our best performance.

“First and foremost, we just need to get our play-off place confirmed, that’s the biggest focus.

“We have two good teams chasing us but we are in a good position.”

Plugging the gaps for the team

Whatley is currently enjoying his longest run in the side having completed his fifth full game in row last weekend.

However, the 31-year-old central midfielder has found himself in varying positions with the squad hit by injuries and suspension in recent weeks.

“Personally, it has been a good wee spell,” Whatley said. “Since after Christmas I missed a few games so it has been good to get back involved.

“On Saturday, I ended up playing left back and then right back in the second half. Usually, I’m in the middle but I’m just happy to help the team out.

“We’ve got a strong squad and the manager has faith in every player. We’ve had to use everyone.

“There have been quite a few boys that have been unavailable in different weeks which is tough as you look for some consistency in a starting XI.

“The boys that have been called upon have put in some good performances. Hopefully we can keep that up until the end of the season.”