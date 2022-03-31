Angus ambitions: What lies ahead for Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar and Brechin this season?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the season drawing to a close, all four Angus clubs have a lot left to play for.

Arbroath and Brechin are vying for the title in the Championship and Highland League while Montrose and Forfar bid for promotion via the play-offs in Leagues One and Two.

All of the sides have spent most, if not all, of the season near the top of their tables.

But will we be seeing any promotion parties at the end of season?

Courier Sport takes a look at what could lie ahead for the four sides in the coming games.

Aspiring Arbroath

After spending most of the campaign at the top of the table, Arbroath find themselves second in the Championship.

Four points behind Kilmarnock with five games left, including a Rugby Park showdown, there is still everything up for grabs.

Being the only part-time team in the league, has that caused some fatigue? Possibly.

But the turning point of the season looks to have been the January window.

Killie, with a far bigger budget, strengthened their squad which has helped them on their fine run of form to reach the summit.

Should the Lichties fail to become champions that should be met with no disappointment.

Dick Campbell’s side have exceeded all expectations this campaign already and there is still the very real possibility of promotion in the play-offs.

Predicted finish: 2nd, Premiership promotion via play-offs

Motivated Montrose

With third spot all-but secured Montrose look set for a tough couple of games with Airdrie in the play-offs.

Big-spending Cove were always the team to beat this season, but the Aberdeen side will likely claim the title in the coming weeks.

Like their fierce rivals Arbroath, the Gable Endies have had an incredible season in maintaining their League One status.

Stewart Petrie is already building for next season, and years to come, with new deals signed by key players.

But this campaign hasn’t been without its frustrations.

Even with a 14-game unbeaten run, Montrose have struggled to find real form.

The build up play to @BlairLyons1 goal last night 😍 pic.twitter.com/nKKSiSdg6b — Montrose SC (@MFCSC) December 23, 2021

The Gable Endies have only suffered five defeats all season but draws have been the side’s downfall.

They’ll now need to get back to winning ways, particularly in the play-offs, if they stand any chance of reaching the Championship.

Predicted finish: 3rd, lose to Airdrie in play-off semi-finals

Frustrated Forfar

Returning to League One at the first time of asking was always going to be difficult for Forfar.

With automatic promotion off the table now, the Loons’ next hope is via the play-offs.

However boss Gary Irvine has been left frustrated in recent weeks with the side unable to gather any real momentum dropping to third, four points behind Annan.

All is not lost, though. The squad is filled with quality to mount a proper challenge in the play-offs.

While third spot, at least, looks to be theirs, the Loons will have to be wary of Edinburgh and Stenhousemuir who are quietly creeping up behind them.

A more ruthless approach to games should see a return to some form. The perfect remedy for the make-or-break play-offs.

Predicted finish: 3rd, promotion to League One via play-offs

Battling Brechin

Brechin’s first season in the Highland League has proven to be a tough task.

It was never going to be easy bouncing back into the SPFL with only one promotion opportunity after the play-offs.

And it looks like City will fall just short of that chance this year.

It is still possible. Andy Kirk’s side sit seven points behind leaders Fraserburgh with just three games left to play and are on a hot streak of eight wins in a row.

But it looks to be too tall an order for Brechin to claw it back this campaign.

🎥 Kevin McHattie picked the perfect time to grab his first City goal as his stoppage time volley earned City a dramatic win at @TheCansOfficial on Saturday. We think our cameraman enjoyed that one 👀 pic.twitter.com/TUcNgjtLVW — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) February 7, 2022

However, the feel-good factor is back at Glebe Park after eight wins on the bounce and the side are scoring goals again. A stark contrast to the last few years when the side were in free-fall.

This season gave a flavour of what the Highland League is like, next season could well be Brechin’s chance to have a proper bite at the title.

Predicted finish: 3rd place