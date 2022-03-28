Arbroath ace Michael McKenna still full of belief and reckons title could be decided at Killie showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna still full of belief and reckons title could be decided at Killie showdown

By Scott Lorimer
March 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: March 28 2022, 9.26am
Michael McKenna celebrates after levelling the game at 3-3.
Michael McKenna celebrates after levelling the game at 3-3.

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna says his side need to keep the belief as the Championship title race could go right to the wire.

The Lichties now sit four points behind league leaders Kilmarnock after a dramatic comeback to draw 3-3 with Raith Rovers.

Meanwhile, Killie’s 2-1 win over Partick extended their run at the top of the table.

McKenna feels his side’s title challenge could go down to the meeting of the top two sides on April 22.

‘Killie feeling the nerves’

“It’s so close now,” he said. “When you’ve got a chance to make history it’s hard because you’re battling for every point.

“Every single game you are up against it. There are no easy games.

“The draw might end up a crucial one, who knows?

Michael McKenna heads in to draw the game level again.
Michael McKenna heads in to draw the game level again.

“We’ve still to play them [Kilmarnock] and we have a good record against them – they haven’t scored a goal against us.

“If we can get to that game and still be in with a shout, we’ll be very confident.

“They’ve got a lot of tough games coming up as well and they’re not blowing teams away.

“They’ll be feeling the nerves as well.”

Importance of a good run

But before that table-topping showdown, the Lichties must face and get results from Partick, Hamilton and Queen of the South.

With so much at stake in the Championship, McKenna knows it won’t be easy.

“Every team now has something to play for so if you take your eye off it, you can’t expect teams to do you favours all the time.

“To go on a run of four or five wins is very difficult in this league.

“Kilmarnock have done it, to be fair to them.

“They’ve taken the bull by the horns and since Derek McInnes has come in, they’ve put a good run together and that’s why they’re four points clear.

“No matter what we do from now one, we’ve had a good season.

“The play-offs are almost secured; second place is looking like ours so we just need to keep that belief.”

Michael McKenna
Michael McKenna

An equalising goal from McKenna put him ahead of the pack in the top goalscorer chart with 14 strikes this campaign so far.

But the Arbroath talisman says he’s sacrifice his goals for the Lichties shot at glory.

“It’s a good return,” McKenna said. “I’ve got six assists, so 20 goals between the two – I never thought I’d get that at the start of the season.

“I’m at the stage now, I couldn’t care if we score again as long as we win or even get promotion. That’s all I care about.”

3 Arbroath talking points: Keeper blunder, fighting spirit and can Lichties still challenge for Championship title?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]