Arbroath ace Michael McKenna still full of belief and reckons title could be decided at Killie showdown

Arbroath ace Michael McKenna says his side need to keep the belief as the Championship title race could go right to the wire.

The Lichties now sit four points behind league leaders Kilmarnock after a dramatic comeback to draw 3-3 with Raith Rovers.

Meanwhile, Killie’s 2-1 win over Partick extended their run at the top of the table.

McKenna feels his side’s title challenge could go down to the meeting of the top two sides on April 22.

‘Killie feeling the nerves’

“It’s so close now,” he said. “When you’ve got a chance to make history it’s hard because you’re battling for every point.

“Every single game you are up against it. There are no easy games.

“The draw might end up a crucial one, who knows?

“We’ve still to play them [Kilmarnock] and we have a good record against them – they haven’t scored a goal against us.

“If we can get to that game and still be in with a shout, we’ll be very confident.

“They’ve got a lot of tough games coming up as well and they’re not blowing teams away.

“They’ll be feeling the nerves as well.”

Importance of a good run

But before that table-topping showdown, the Lichties must face and get results from Partick, Hamilton and Queen of the South.

With so much at stake in the Championship, McKenna knows it won’t be easy.

“Every team now has something to play for so if you take your eye off it, you can’t expect teams to do you favours all the time.

“To go on a run of four or five wins is very difficult in this league.

“Kilmarnock have done it, to be fair to them.

“They’ve taken the bull by the horns and since Derek McInnes has come in, they’ve put a good run together and that’s why they’re four points clear.

“No matter what we do from now one, we’ve had a good season.

“The play-offs are almost secured; second place is looking like ours so we just need to keep that belief.”

An equalising goal from McKenna put him ahead of the pack in the top goalscorer chart with 14 strikes this campaign so far.

But the Arbroath talisman says he’s sacrifice his goals for the Lichties shot at glory.

“It’s a good return,” McKenna said. “I’ve got six assists, so 20 goals between the two – I never thought I’d get that at the start of the season.

“I’m at the stage now, I couldn’t care if we score again as long as we win or even get promotion. That’s all I care about.”