3 Arbroath talking points: Keeper blunder, fighting spirit and can Lichties still challenge for Championship title?

By Scott Lorimer
March 27 2022, 12.00pm Updated: March 27 2022, 2.37pm
Courier Sports takes a look at three talking points from a pulsating game between Arbroath and Raith Rovers at Gayfield.
After a minute on the clock at Gayfield little did anyone expect so many twists and turns in an afternoon served up by Arbroath and Raith Rovers.

The Lichties got their early goal and looked to be comfortable in the opening period.

But to their credit Raith fought back, then struck again and again to send shockwaves across the Championship.

Granted, those shockwaves only last five minutes as Arbroath clawed themselves back into the game. And they so nearly won it right at the death.

Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from a pulsating game on the Angus coast.

One to forget for Calum Antell

After a clean sheet in his league debut against Ayr United, boss Dick Campbell rewarded back up keeper Calum Antell with another start – despite No1 Derek Gaston returning from injury.

The Welshmen had little to do and Arbroath were coasting with their 1-0 lead. Until the 21st minute.

Matej Poplatnik gets ahead of Calum Antell to level the scoring.
Aidan Connolly hit a hopeful ball forward and Antell burst from his box to deal with it. But with Matej Poplatnik bearing down on him and the ball not quite yet reached his box, he looked like a rabbit in the headlights.

Rather than just boot the ball to safety, Antell tried to shield the ball over the 18-yard line, but the Slovenian striker was too quick for him. Poplatnik managed to prod the ball into the net.

The goal came from absolutely nowhere. Raith had created little beforehand.

Had Antell just cleared the ball, the result could have been very different.

Fighting spirit

The over-riding theme of Arbroath’s season has been togetherness. And that was evident on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the shock of going two goals down, the side immediately sought to right those wrongs.

Michael McKenna heads in to draw the game level again.
And within FIVE minutes they were back level.

But not content with their comeback, the Lichties kept pushing and pushing for more.

In the dying moments it looked like they might have done it when Dale Hilson unleashed a fierce shot inside the box only to be denied by Robert Thomson.

Four points behind – can they do it?

From the first to 30th minute, Arbroath had moved back top of the Championship.

Come 5pm, they were four points behind Kilmarnock.

With five games to go, the unthinkable of Arbroath winning the league is becoming a tall order.

Arbroath showed great fighting spirit after going two goals down.
But anything can happen.

Killie still have to face a resurgent Greenock Morton and an in from Inverness.

Arbroath have tough games too but if they can reproduce the fight shown against Raith Rovers then they are giving themselves the best chance of glory.

