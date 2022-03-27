3 Raith Rovers talking points: Déjà vu, closing in on Partick and another player on the lengthy injury list?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport Football

3 Raith Rovers talking points: Déjà vu, closing in on Partick and another player on the lengthy injury list?

By Scott Lorimer
March 27 2022, 12.10pm Updated: March 27 2022, 2.42pm
Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from an eventful afternoon at Gayfield.
It was a real rollercoaster of emotions for Raith Rovers fans at Arbroath.

The high and optimism amongst the travelling support was quickly dissipated in the opening seconds of the Gayfield clash thanks for an early Jack Hamilton strike.

The away fans were later on the highest of highs after seeing their side take a two-goal lead, something no other side has done against the Lichties in the league this season.

But the Rovers’ white-knuckle ride brought them right back down to earth just FIVE minutes later as the home side were level once again.

In all, not a bad point, but the manner their side went about it will be very hard to take.

Déjà vu

With five players missing from the previous game due to injury, suspensions and international duties – it was important for Raith to settle themselves into the game.

But they shot themselves in the foot right from the off, conceding within the first 60 seconds.

To their credit, Rovers chipped away and looked to have put the game to bed in the 65th minute.

Raith Rovers fans were celebrating when their side went 3-1 up - but the smiles were soon wiped off their faces.
Any hope of a victory lasted just minutes though.

When Arbroath scored their equaliser, the travelling fans must have had a sense of déjà vu after seeing their team collapse against Inverness last week.

They can maybe take some solace in the fact their side managed to hold on from there but the draw may feel like a defeat to some.

Two points behind Partick now

Assistant boss Paul Smith said himself that they’d have taken a point before hand. But it could have been so much more.

In the end, they’ve managed to close the gap to just two points on Partick Thistle, who seem to have completely collapsed with four defeats on the bounce.

The play-offs are well within Rovers’ sights now and it could all come down to the game on April 16 when they travel to Firhill.

Jamie Gullan injury

With a lengthy injury list at Starks Park, the last thing John McGlynn and Paul Smith would have wanted was another player picking up a knock.

And that’s exactly what happened.

Jamie Gullan
Jamie Gullan and Ethon Varian leapt for a header in the middle of the park.

The two teammates collided with Gullan landing awkwardly and you could tell straight away he was in trouble.

Smith said post-match the attacker felt his shoulder ‘pop’.

The full extent of the injury is still to be revealed but the early signs do not look good at all.

