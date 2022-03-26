Paul Smith praises depleted Raith Rovers squad after Arbroath draw and provides Jamie Gullan injury update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers assistant Paul Smith has praised his depleted side’s spirit despite losing a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 in a scintillating game at Arbroath.

With five players out due to a combination of injury, suspension and international duty, the Kirkcaldy side got off to the worst possible start going a goal down within 60 seconds.

They then drew level through Matej Poplatnik on 31 minutes and the goalscorer turned provider early in the second half when he set up Aidan Connelly.

Ethon Varian made it 3-1 on 65 minutes. But five minutes later, the tie was level again after Raith shipped in two quick-fire goals.

‘Have to hold on to lead’

Smith, who was standing in for the suspended John McGlynn, said that was the only disappointing aspect of the afternoon.

“I think we’re the only team in the league that’s come here and scored three goals,” he said.

“We got off to the worst start possible, gave away a cheap goal and gave them a massive start – we had to battle to get back.

“We started the second half really well but when you go two goals ahead you have to hold onto the lead for longer. It was really disappointing.

“With five or six first-team players missing, to come up here we would have been happy with a point. But we’re disappointed not to see the game out.”

Jamie Gullan

Raith have been unlucky with injuries of late and they could have another player to add to their physio list.

Attacker Jamie Gullan had to be substituted on 20 minutes after landing awkwardly and left the field holding his shoulder.

Smith says they will have to wait and see the extent of the damage.

“Jamie Gullan felt something had popped, so we’re not sure if it’s shoulder or whatever.

“It sums up our luck just now with injuries.

“Ethan Ross comes on and then gets sparkled within five minutes as well.

“We are very short of players.”