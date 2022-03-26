Paul Smith praises depleted Raith Rovers squad after Arbroath draw and provides Jamie Gullan injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Paul Smith praises depleted Raith Rovers squad after Arbroath draw and provides Jamie Gullan injury update

By Scott Lorimer
March 26 2022, 8.02pm
Raith Rovers assistant boss Paul Smith took charge of the side at Gayfield.
Raith Rovers assistant boss Paul Smith took charge of the side at Gayfield.

Raith Rovers assistant Paul Smith has praised his depleted side’s spirit despite losing a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 in a scintillating game at Arbroath.

With five players out due to a combination of injury, suspension and international duty, the Kirkcaldy side got off to the worst possible start going a goal down within 60 seconds.

Raith manager John McGlynn watched on from the stands due to suspension.

They then drew level through Matej Poplatnik on 31 minutes and the goalscorer turned provider early in the second half when he set up Aidan Connelly.

Ethon Varian made it 3-1 on 65 minutes. But five minutes later, the tie was level again after Raith shipped in two quick-fire goals.

‘Have to hold on to lead’

Smith, who was standing in for the suspended John McGlynn, said that was the only disappointing aspect of the afternoon.

“I think we’re the only team in the league that’s come here and scored three goals,” he said.

Ethon Varian strike to make it 3-1 to Raith against Arrboath
Ethon Varian strike to make it 3-1 to Raith against Arbroath

“We got off to the worst start possible, gave away a cheap goal and gave them a massive start – we had to battle to get back.

“We started the second half really well but when you go two goals ahead you have to hold onto the lead for longer. It was really disappointing.

“With five or six first-team players missing, to come up here we would have been happy with a point. But we’re disappointed not to see the game out.”

Jamie Gullan

Raith have been unlucky with injuries of late and they could have another player to add to their physio list.

Attacker Jamie Gullan had to be substituted on 20 minutes after landing awkwardly and left the field holding his shoulder.

Smith says they will have to wait and see the extent of the damage.

“Jamie Gullan felt something had popped, so we’re not sure if it’s shoulder or whatever.

“It sums up our luck just now with injuries.

“Ethan Ross comes on and then gets sparkled within five minutes as well.

“We are very short of players.”

