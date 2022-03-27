Darts legends take to the oche in Kirkcaldy exhibition 10 years after Jocky Wilson’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirkcaldy is to host some of the best known names in darts, 10 years after the death of local hero Jocky Wilson.

The double world champion’s friends and rivals will line up for an exhibition match at the Beveridge Park Hotel in May.

And fans will have the chance to take on former world number one John Lowe and well-known personality Bobby George.

Champions Keith Deller and Bob Anderson will also play against special guest Rab Smith, a former world number four.

All competed alongside Jocky Wilson during his career and are expected to pay tribute to him on the night.

The fundraising event is the brainchild of Kirkcaldy man Rab Allan, former president of the town’s Gunner Club where Jocky used to play.

“We’re welcoming all Jocky’s old pals back to Kirkcaldy,” he said.

“They were partners in crime back in the day and we expect about 200 people to come and see them.

“It will be good fun.”

All money raised will go towards youth development in darts.

Talk of a Jocky Wilson statue in Kirkcaldy

Jocky Wilson won the World Professional Darts Championship in 1982, then again in 1989.

Rab, who lives in Kirkcaldy, said he is still immensely popular in the town.

And he has many memories of the man who went from a council house to worldwide fame and back again.

“Believe it or not, my brother is married to Jocky’s niece,” he said.

“He was a wee man from Chinatown and he became world champion twice.

“He’d never had anything in his life up to then.”

After Jocky’s death in 2012, at the age of 62, there was talk of erecting a statue in his honour.

But the idea tailed off and there is no public remembrance to him in Kirkcaldy.

However, Rab said he would support the idea should it ever resurface.

“It would be nice to have something,” he said.

“If it happens, it should be in Chinatown where he lived. Next to the old Lister Bar would be good.

“He used to play there all the time but it’s a Co-op now.”

Celebrating Jocky in his hometown

Kirkcaldy Labour councillor Neil Crooks is also supportive.

As a teenager, he beat Jocky Wilson in a match at the town’s Chapel Tavern as part of a Monday night league.

“It was just luck,” he said. “He failed to get the double and I got what I needed.

“He’s still a real hero locally – a common man who became world champion.

“And I personally would love to see something that commemorates Jocky.”

Mr Crooks is standing down as both councillor and convener of Fife Council’s Kirkcaldy area committee in May.

However, he has spoken to colleagues about the possibility of an art strategy for the town.

“We would need to do a public consultation on who people think should be there,” he said.

“But Jocky would feature large for us.

“Jocky Wilson brought Kirkcaldy to the attention of the world and that’s something we’ve got to celebrate.”

Mr Crooks added: “He was a great wee guy and it was a great time for darts.

“Bringing the guys who played against him to Kirkcaldy is a brilliant move.”

Tickets for the exhibition match on May 8 are available from the Beveridge Park Hotel now.