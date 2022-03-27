Darts legends take to the oche in Kirkcaldy exhibition 10 years after Jocky Wilson’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Darts legends take to the oche in Kirkcaldy exhibition 10 years after Jocky Wilson’s death

By Claire Warrender
March 27 2022, 5.55am Updated: March 27 2022, 12.02pm
Jocky Wilson from Kirkcaldy became a local hero
Jocky Wilson on ITV's Bullseye in 1986. Picture by ITV/Shutterstock

Kirkcaldy is to host some of the best known names in darts, 10 years after the death of local hero Jocky Wilson.

The double world champion’s friends and rivals will line up for an exhibition match at the Beveridge Park Hotel in May.

And fans will have the chance to take on former world number one John Lowe and well-known personality Bobby George.

Bobby George is a friend of Jocky Wilson and coming to Kirkcaldy
Darts legend Bobby George was a pal of Jocky Wilson. Picture Shutterstock.

Champions Keith Deller and Bob Anderson will also play against special guest Rab Smith, a former world number four.

All competed alongside Jocky Wilson during his career and are expected to pay tribute to him on the night.

The fundraising event is the brainchild of Kirkcaldy man Rab Allan, former president of the town’s Gunner Club where Jocky used to play.

“We’re welcoming all Jocky’s old pals back to Kirkcaldy,” he said.

“They were partners in crime back in the day and we expect about 200 people to come and see them.

“It will be good fun.”

All money raised will go towards youth development in darts.

Talk of a Jocky Wilson statue in Kirkcaldy

Jocky Wilson won the World Professional Darts Championship in 1982, then again in 1989.

Rab, who lives in Kirkcaldy, said he is still immensely popular in the town.

Rab Allan.

And he has many memories of the man who went from a council house to worldwide fame and back again.

“Believe it or not, my brother is married to Jocky’s niece,” he said.

“He was a wee man from Chinatown and he became world champion twice.

“He’d never had anything in his life up to then.”

Jocky Wilson is a legend in Kirkcaldy
Jocky Wilson in his heyday.

After Jocky’s death in 2012, at the age of 62, there was talk of erecting a statue in his honour.

But the idea tailed off and there is no public remembrance to him in Kirkcaldy.

However, Rab said he would support the idea should it ever resurface.

“It would be nice to have something,” he said.

“If it happens, it should be in Chinatown where he lived. Next to the old Lister Bar would be good.

“He used to play there all the time but it’s a Co-op now.”

Celebrating Jocky in his hometown

Kirkcaldy Labour councillor Neil Crooks is also supportive.

As a teenager, he beat Jocky Wilson in a match at the town’s Chapel Tavern as part of a Monday night league.

“It was just luck,” he said. “He failed to get the double and I got what I needed.

“He’s still a real hero locally – a common man who became world champion.

“And I personally would love to see something that commemorates Jocky.”

Kirkcaldy town centre
Kirkcaldy councillor Neil Crooks once beat Jocky Wilson in a darts match.

Mr Crooks is standing down as both councillor and convener of Fife Council’s Kirkcaldy area committee in May.

However, he has spoken to colleagues about the possibility of an art strategy for the town.

“We would need to do a public consultation on who people think should be there,” he said.

“But Jocky would feature large for us.

“Jocky Wilson brought Kirkcaldy to the attention of the world and that’s something we’ve got to celebrate.”

Mr Crooks added: “He was a great wee guy and it was a great time for darts.

“Bringing the guys who played against him to Kirkcaldy is a brilliant move.”

Tickets for the exhibition match on May 8 are available from the Beveridge Park Hotel now.

