Arbroath 3-3 Raith Rovers: Honours even in thrilling Gayfield encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath and Raith Rovers shared the spoils in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Gayfield.

The result does neither side any real favours in their promotion bids but and both will have been frustrated at letting their leads slip.

The Lichties got the game off to a flying start with Jack Hamilton opening the scoring inside the first minute.

Raith were back on level terms on 31 minutes as Matej Popatnik pouncing in a Calum Antell error.

The visitors came out the second half flying with Aidan Connelly giving Raith the lead, which was increased moments later by Ethon Varian.

But despite going 3-1 down Arbroath were never beaten and were back in the game through Dale Hilson.

And Dick Campbell’s men completed a remarkable comeback on 70 minutes when Mickael McKenna headed in from close range.

Changes

Arbroath welcomed the return of Derek Gaston and Dale Hilson from the their injuries.

But both had to make do with places on the bench as Dick Campbell made no changes to the side which beat Ayr United 1-0.

Arbroath vs Raith Rovers – Team News It’s the same line up from last week as Dale Hilson rejoins the squad following injury as does Derek Gaston who is on the bench. C'mon the Lichties pic.twitter.com/ZkEWaThs7t — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) March 26, 2022

Raith, however, were down a number of players with injury ruling out keeper Jamie McDonald and Christophe Berra.

Kyle Benedictus and Ben Williamson were suspended while Frankie Musonda was unavailable due to international duty.

In all, John McGlynn made SIX changes with back-up keeper Robbie Thomson coming into the side, along with Reghan Tumilty, Liam Dick, Ross Matthews, David McKay and Jamie Gullan in the starting line-up.

Early goal

It was the home side who got themselves off to the perfect start with Jack Hamilton opening the scoring inside the first 60 seconds.

Nicky Low whipped a corner in to the back post, Tam O’Brien played the ball back into the centre and the on-loan Livi striker was there to lash the ball into the top corner.

Despite going down so early on, Raith responded positively and were almost level straight away.

Ethon Varian headed an effort towards Calum Antell, whose save wasn’t convincing but Ricky Little was there to clear the danger.

The game turned into a midfield battle and, unfortunately for the visitors, they suffered another casualty to their squad with Jamie Gullan forced off the field.

The 22-year-old was involved in a coming together with teammate but Gullan landed awkwardly and left the field holding his shoulder, replaced by Ethan Ross.

Raith continued to plug away and were back on level terms on 32 minutes thanks to a goalkeeping blunder.

Calum Antell looked to be in no mans land after coming out for a hopeful Aidan Connelly ball forward.

The keeper looked unsure whether to clear the ball or pick it up as it seemed to slowly approach the penalty area.

But before he could react, Poplatnik sneaked in to prod the ball into the net.

Niether side created much else in the way of chances as the half went on, with substitute Ross in the wars not once but twice.

First he was taken out by a rash challenge from Ricky Little who was booked for the incident.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, he looked to be out cold after an Arbroath clearance struck him in the face from close range.

Fortunately, he was soon back on his feet and able to continue.

Thrilling second half

If it was Arbroath who got the first half off to a flyer, it was Raith Rovers who were off to a dream start in the second.

Poplatnik and Connelly combined again for the goal, this time it was the striker who turned provider.

The on-loan Livingston forward did really well to drive down the left flank and cut back into the box. Poplatnik then played a ball across the box for an unmarked Connelly to fire into the empty net.

Dick Campbell then looked to add more attacking threat to his side with Dale Hilson and Luke Donnelly introduced for James Craigen and Craig Wighton.

But the substitutions didn’t have the desired effect as the Lichties found themselves even further behind.

Connelly once again was on hand for the assist, playing in Ethon Varian who slotted past Antell from the edge of the box.

The home side didn’t let the two goal deficit affect them though and they soon pulled a goal back through Hilson.

Hamilton knocked the ball on to the substitute who was left free on the six yard box to head past Thomson.

And with their tails back up, the Lichties were back level moment later.

Donnelly played a cross in which Jack Hamilton headed on to the bar. The ball rebounded high into the air and Michael Mckenna was on hand to head in from close range.

In fairness, both sides pushed for a winner and Arbroath came closest at the death but Hilson was denied by a fine save from Thomson, with the point being shared.

Team line-ups

Arbroath: Antell; Thomson (Gold, 84), O’Brien, Little, Hamilton (Stewart, 84); Low, Hamilton, McKenna (Linn, 84), Craigen (Donnelly, 63); Wighton (Hilson, 63), Hamilton.

Subs not used: Gaston, Swankie, Ford, Bakare.

Raith Rovers: Thomson; Tumilty, Dick, Mackie, Mckay; Matthews, Connolly, Gullan (Ross, 20), Stanton; Varian, Poplatnik (Zanatta, 91).

Subs not used: Budinauckas, Spencer, Arnott, Young.