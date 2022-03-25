Arbroath handed injury boost as Dick Campbell predicts another battle against Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell doesn’t expect to ring the changes to his side for the visit of Raith Rovers, despite the return of key men from injury.

The Lichties are looking to make it two wins on the bounce to increase the pressure on leaders Kilmarnock.

Campbell has been boosted by the return of first-choice keeper Derek Gaston, midfielder Liam Henderson and veteran attacker Dale Hilson.

Indee, the gaffer himself will be able to prowl the touchline once more after serving a one-game suspension.

Team news

Last weekend saw back-up keeper Calum Antell make his first appearance in the league, keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Ayr United.

And the Welshman could keep his place on Saturday with boss Dick Campbell swithering on changing up his side.

“It was a great result last week,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

“We’re at home so we have to get on with it but I can’t see me making many changes to the team, if at all.”

While Arbroath have a full squad to pick from, the same can’t be said for John McGlynn’s side.

Raith will be without keeper Jamie McDonald, defenders Tom Lang, Christophe Berra, Kyle Benedictus, Frankie Musonda and midfielder Ben Williamson.

‘As long as we win’

However, Campbell is well aware the Rovers have more than enough about their squad to get a result at Gayfield.

“I’m not going to fall into the trap that Raith Rovers are feeling sorry for themselves,” he said.

“They’ve got players suspended and injured and one of them is away on international duty.

“They’ve got to win the game to keep themselves in the play-off positions.

“I would imagine it will be an edgy game, I don’t expect much flowing football.

“But I’m not bothered too much about the quality of the game – as long as we win.

“There will be another big crowd. We had a great crowd last week.

“We were absolutely delighted with that, so we’ll hope to keep it going for them.”