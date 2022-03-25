Arbroath handed injury boost as Dick Campbell predicts another battle against Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath handed injury boost as Dick Campbell predicts another battle against Raith Rovers

By Scott Lorimer
March 25 2022, 5.00pm
Derek Gaston could make a return to the Arbroath side this weekend.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell doesn’t expect to ring the changes to his side for the visit of Raith Rovers, despite the return of key men from injury.

The Lichties are looking to make it two wins on the bounce to increase the pressure on leaders Kilmarnock.

Campbell has been boosted by the return of first-choice keeper Derek Gaston, midfielder Liam Henderson and veteran attacker Dale Hilson.

Indee, the gaffer himself will be able to prowl the touchline once more after serving a one-game suspension.

Team news

Last weekend saw back-up keeper Calum Antell make his first appearance in the league, keeping a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Ayr United.

And the Welshman could keep his place on Saturday with boss Dick Campbell swithering on changing up his side.

“It was a great result last week,” Campbell told Courier Sport.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was sent to the Inverness stand
“We’re at home so we have to get on with it but I can’t see me making many changes to the team, if at all.”

While Arbroath have a full squad to pick from, the same can’t be said for John McGlynn’s side.

Raith will be without keeper Jamie McDonald, defenders Tom Lang, Christophe Berra, Kyle Benedictus, Frankie Musonda and midfielder Ben Williamson.

‘As long as we win’

However, Campbell is well aware the Rovers have more than enough about their squad to get a result at Gayfield.

“I’m not going to fall into the trap that Raith Rovers are feeling sorry for themselves,” he said.

“They’ve got players suspended and injured and one of them is away on international duty.

Arbroath played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers at Gayfield last time round.
“They’ve got to win the game to keep themselves in the play-off positions.

“I would imagine it will be an edgy game, I don’t expect much flowing football.

“But I’m not bothered too much about the quality of the game – as long as we win.

“There will be another big crowd. We had a great crowd last week.

“We were absolutely delighted with that, so we’ll hope to keep it going for them.”

