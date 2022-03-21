Calum Antell thrilled to finally play a part in Arbroath’s title charge as he labels Derek Gaston ‘different class’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Calum Antell thrilled to finally play a part in Arbroath’s title charge as he labels Derek Gaston ‘different class’

By Ewan Smith
March 21 2022, 7.45am
Calum Antell admits Derek Gaston has been 'different class' for Arbroath this year
Calum Antell admits Derek Gaston has been 'different class' for Arbroath this year

Calum Antell may only play one game in the Championship for Arbroath this season if Derek Gaston makes a swift return from injury.

But after a trouble-free, clean sheet against Ayr United the likeable Welsh keeper is happy that he has FINALLY played his part for the Gayfield side.

Antell arrived at Arbroath in the summer from Edinburgh City, vying for the the No 1 jersey with Gaston.

He started Red Lichties first two Premier Sports League Cup ties.

Unfortunately, he was sent off in the second one against East Fife with midfielder David Gold taking his place in goal.

Calum Antell praises Gaston

David Gold starred in goal for Arbroath after Calum Antell was sent off

And with Gaston in outstanding form this term – keeping 14 clean sheets in 29 league starts – it’s been an impossible task for Antell to force his way into the side.

Not that he will complain.

The former Hibernian youngster has bought into the ‘togetherness’ mantra that surrounds Arbroath right now.

“That has been a long time coming,” said Antell. “I’ve spent a lot of months on the sidelines but how can I complain?

“Derek has been different class in goals. There’s not much you can do.

Derek Gaston has kept a clean sheet in 13 of his 26 games this season.
Derek Gaston has been in outstanding form for Arbroath

“I’ve been a big supporter of the lads but even though you always want them to win it’s hard to feel like you’ve really contributed.

“But I’m glad to finally feel part of it. I’ve at least played one game now!

“Even if it turns out to be just one game and Derek comes back in then at least I’ve played a part.

“Before the game big Rab Douglas reminded me of the fact I got a red card earlier in the season.

“He was on the bench and said ‘make sure you don’t get sent off today!’

“But I didn’t and I kept a clean sheet, so I’m delighted.”

Arbroath ‘is a great club’

Being a back-up keeper can be a lonely life.

But Antell, like so many in his position, has done his bit to help keep his glove rival Gaston on his toes.

And he admits Arbroath’s title battle with Kilmarnock has made for compelling watching.

“It has been a special season,” added Antell. “It’s incredible the amount of people who come up to me every week and ask how we are doing it.

“It truly is amazing. We have a great club, with great players, fans and staff.

“I’ve always been made to feel welcome here. I may not be playing but I’ve always felt part of the club.

Arboath assistant boss Ian Campbell snubs title talk as he cites Gayfield side’s ‘massive togetherness’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]