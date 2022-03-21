Calum Antell thrilled to finally play a part in Arbroath’s title charge as he labels Derek Gaston ‘different class’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calum Antell may only play one game in the Championship for Arbroath this season if Derek Gaston makes a swift return from injury.

But after a trouble-free, clean sheet against Ayr United the likeable Welsh keeper is happy that he has FINALLY played his part for the Gayfield side.

Antell arrived at Arbroath in the summer from Edinburgh City, vying for the the No 1 jersey with Gaston.

He started Red Lichties first two Premier Sports League Cup ties.

Unfortunately, he was sent off in the second one against East Fife with midfielder David Gold taking his place in goal.

Calum Antell praises Gaston

And with Gaston in outstanding form this term – keeping 14 clean sheets in 29 league starts – it’s been an impossible task for Antell to force his way into the side.

Not that he will complain.

The former Hibernian youngster has bought into the ‘togetherness’ mantra that surrounds Arbroath right now.

“That has been a long time coming,” said Antell. “I’ve spent a lot of months on the sidelines but how can I complain?

“Derek has been different class in goals. There’s not much you can do.

“I’ve been a big supporter of the lads but even though you always want them to win it’s hard to feel like you’ve really contributed.

“But I’m glad to finally feel part of it. I’ve at least played one game now!

“Even if it turns out to be just one game and Derek comes back in then at least I’ve played a part.

“Before the game big Rab Douglas reminded me of the fact I got a red card earlier in the season.

“He was on the bench and said ‘make sure you don’t get sent off today!’

“But I didn’t and I kept a clean sheet, so I’m delighted.”

Arbroath ‘is a great club’

Being a back-up keeper can be a lonely life.

But Antell, like so many in his position, has done his bit to help keep his glove rival Gaston on his toes.

And he admits Arbroath’s title battle with Kilmarnock has made for compelling watching.

“It has been a special season,” added Antell. “It’s incredible the amount of people who come up to me every week and ask how we are doing it.

“It truly is amazing. We have a great club, with great players, fans and staff.

“I’ve always been made to feel welcome here. I may not be playing but I’ve always felt part of the club.