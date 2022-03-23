Arbroath star Nicky Low brushes off injury and says: ‘There’s more to come from me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath star Nicky Low brushes off injury and says: ‘There’s more to come from me’

By Scott Lorimer
March 23 2022, 10.00pm
Nicky Low is glad to be back playing again.
Nicky Low is glad to be back playing again.

Arbroath ace Nicky Low says he is happy to give up any future career as a handy man if it means getting back playing from injury.

A recurrence of an ankle knock saw the midfielder sit out nearly a month of action for the Lichties.

The 31-year-old spent most of that time resting up at home – but he did try his hand at some painting.

Not-so handy man

However, the part-time star admits a career in the trades isn’t for him.

“It’s good to be back fit,” he told Courier Sport.

“I am still in a bit of pain but it’s nowhere near [as painful as it was] previously, I can actually sprint now.

“I was helping my brother move into his new house.

“He got me roped in with him for a few days but, sadly, that will be the end of my painting career.

“I was going off my head. I felt like I was painting and someone was coming behind me rubbing it off!

“I didn’t really do too much else apart from some bike work at the gym and in the pool to keep the pressure off my ankle, I just had to rest up.

“I don’t think my wife Natalie was too happy, I milked it a few times.”

Low made his second appearance since returning from injury in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ayr.

While he admits it wasn’t a match for the purists, the central midfielder was just happy to get some more game time.

“There is still a lot more to come from me, I just need to build my fitness up,” he said.

“Saturday, with the wind, it wasn’t a game for football. The two teams battled well.

“It was just good to get the 80 minutes in my legs and hopefully that will do me good for this Saturday against Raith Rovers.”

Raith challenge

Low has fond memories of the last encounter with Raith, netting the winner in a 2-1 comeback at Stark’s Park.

The last match up at Gayfield was harder to watch, with the game ending 0-0 after a hard-fought 90 minutes.

Nicky Low scored Arbroath's winner the last time the two sides met.
Nicky Low scored Arbroath’s winner the last time the two sides met.

At the time, Raith were second while Arbroath were fifth.

Fast forward to today and the roles have been reversed, with John McGlynn’s side scrambling for the play-offs.

Low doesn’t expect the visitors to come with the same defensive attitude this time around.

“I didn’t play the game last time, but watching on from the sides John McGlynn gave us a lot of respect,” he said. “He changed his formation and team.

“I’d be very surprised if they play the way they did last time. It looked like they set up looking for the draw.

The Arbroath players put their bodies on the line as Thomas O'Brien (5) watches as Dylan Tait fires in a shot at goal.
The Arbroath players put their bodies on the line as Thomas O’Brien (5) watches as Dylan Tait fires in a shot at goal in the last Lichties v Raith clash at Gayfield.

“I do expect them to come and have a go at us. They’re fifth just now, three points behind fourth place.

“They know anything other than a win, with six games to go would be very costly.

“It’s the same as ourselves. We need to be winning games, a draw isn’t good enough.

“It will make for a fascinating game and hopefully there will be a big crowd to play in front of.”

Calum Antell thrilled to finally play a part in Arbroath’s title charge as he labels Derek Gaston ‘different class’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]