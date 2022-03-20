3 talking points as Arbroath stay in Championship title race with just 6 left to play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

3 talking points as Arbroath stay in Championship title race with just 6 left to play

By Ewan Smith
March 20 2022, 12.15pm Updated: March 20 2022, 2.52pm
Arbroath are firmly in the title hunt with just six games left
Arbroath are firmly in the title hunt with just six games left

Arbroath have already had an exceptional season.

The Angus side have taken the Championship by storm this term and earned widespread plaudits across the UK as they try to create ‘a miracle.’

But after last week’s 3-0 loss at Inverness many wondered if Arbroath had run out of steam in the title charge.

They answered their critics with a hard-fought win over Ayr United on Saturday.

And with just six games to go, Arbroath are just two points adrift of Kilmarnock in the race for the Championship.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to watch the Ayr win and here are three talking points:

Arbroath ‘togetherness’ can pull them through

David Gold is congratulated after scoring what proved to be the winner on nine minutes.
Arbroath have a terrific team spirit

It’s an old cliche to say that a club has ‘great team spirit.’

How many times have we heard that line trotted out in post-match interviews?

But with #Togetherness emblazoned in huge print on the newly renovated tunnel area at Gayfield, it has become a club mantra.

And anyone who knows the club, will tell you there REALLY is a ‘togetherness’ at Arbroath.

From chairman Mike Caird, right down to Tracy Cameron in the club shop, everyone feels part of this amazing Arbroath journey.

Every single person connected with the club is playing their part in fostering an unbreakable bond that will be so important in the run in.

Arbroath: Commitment and dedication

Ricky Little has been going the extra mile for Arbroath for nine years.

He must know the 125-mile route from his Kilwinning home to Gayfield like the back of his hand.

And while he passes dozens of other would-be suitor clubs en-route, Little has dedicated the best years of his career to Arbroath.

He’s far from the only one.

Within the Gayfield dressing room it is littered with high-performing players who could, if they so chose, play full-time.

Dick Campbell often says ‘nobody wants to leave us.’

And right now, why would ANYONE leave Arbroath?

Is it a two horse title race?

Partick’s hammering at home to Hamilton has widened the gap between them and leaders Kilmarnock to ELEVEN POINTS.

And while the Glasgow side have a game in hand against Dunfermline, their nine point deficit from Arbroath also seems too much to claw back.

Inverness are eight points away, with the same games played.

So it very much looks like this will be a straight title fight between Arbroath and Kilmarnock.

Anton Dowds' late header was enough to separate the sides last time around.
Arbroath beat Kilmarnock on their last trip to Rugby Park

At one stage on Saturday, with Killie drawing with Queen of the South, Arbroath were back on top.

Their aim now is to keep on the coat-tails of the Rugby Park side until the second last game of the season.

That’s when these sides meet in a live BBC Scotland clash that is shaping up to become a title decider.

Arboath assistant boss Ian Campbell snubs title talk as he cites Gayfield side’s ‘massive togetherness’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]