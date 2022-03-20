3 talking points as Arbroath stay in Championship title race with just 6 left to play

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have already had an exceptional season.

The Angus side have taken the Championship by storm this term and earned widespread plaudits across the UK as they try to create ‘a miracle.’

But after last week’s 3-0 loss at Inverness many wondered if Arbroath had run out of steam in the title charge.

📺| Football Focus Part-time @ArbroathFC currently sit top of the Scottish Championship, just six years after being the second worst team in professional Scottish football. Can Dick Campbell take his team to the Scottish Premiership? Watch today at 12 noon on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/z8PJen2Wpb — Studio Something (@s0methingsays) February 19, 2022

They answered their critics with a hard-fought win over Ayr United on Saturday.

And with just six games to go, Arbroath are just two points adrift of Kilmarnock in the race for the Championship.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to watch the Ayr win and here are three talking points:

Arbroath ‘togetherness’ can pull them through

It’s an old cliche to say that a club has ‘great team spirit.’

How many times have we heard that line trotted out in post-match interviews?

But with #Togetherness emblazoned in huge print on the newly renovated tunnel area at Gayfield, it has become a club mantra.

And anyone who knows the club, will tell you there REALLY is a ‘togetherness’ at Arbroath.

From chairman Mike Caird, right down to Tracy Cameron in the club shop, everyone feels part of this amazing Arbroath journey.

Every single person connected with the club is playing their part in fostering an unbreakable bond that will be so important in the run in.

Arbroath: Commitment and dedication

Ricky Little has been going the extra mile for Arbroath for nine years.

He must know the 125-mile route from his Kilwinning home to Gayfield like the back of his hand.

And while he passes dozens of other would-be suitor clubs en-route, Little has dedicated the best years of his career to Arbroath.

💬 “When I first signed, I wasn’t planning to stay long-term!” 🗣 @ArbroathFC defender @Ricky_Little chats to @BBCSportScot after the 4-0 win v Ayr United… ⚽️ 3rd of season!

8️⃣ years a Lichtie!

🏟 testimonial opponents???

🚙 clocking up the miles 🏡 pic.twitter.com/rEbiBdyltH — Kenny Crawford (@KennyCrawford_) April 17, 2021

He’s far from the only one.

Within the Gayfield dressing room it is littered with high-performing players who could, if they so chose, play full-time.

Dick Campbell often says ‘nobody wants to leave us.’

And right now, why would ANYONE leave Arbroath?

Is it a two horse title race?

Partick’s hammering at home to Hamilton has widened the gap between them and leaders Kilmarnock to ELEVEN POINTS.

And while the Glasgow side have a game in hand against Dunfermline, their nine point deficit from Arbroath also seems too much to claw back.

Inverness are eight points away, with the same games played.

So it very much looks like this will be a straight title fight between Arbroath and Kilmarnock.

At one stage on Saturday, with Killie drawing with Queen of the South, Arbroath were back on top.

Their aim now is to keep on the coat-tails of the Rugby Park side until the second last game of the season.

That’s when these sides meet in a live BBC Scotland clash that is shaping up to become a title decider.