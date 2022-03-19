Arbroath 1 Ayr United 0: Jack Hamilton header keeps Lichties firmly in the title race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Hamilton’s second half header helped Arbroath claim a crucial win to stay firmly in a Championship title shoot-out with Kilmarnock.

Hamilton nodded home a Michael McKenna corner to ensure Lichties remain just two points behind Killie.

They have also now opened up a NINE-POINT gap over third placed Partick, who were hammered at home to Hamilton.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell ordered his players to report early for the game to carry out a pre-match training session.

And while that meant far-flung stars such as Ricky Little had to set off at 8AM for a home game, there were no complaints as they challenge for the title.

Arbroath keen to bounce back against Ayr United

Prior to this game, the Red Lichties had lost just four times in 29 outings.

They had also held onto top spot for almost THREE MONTHS before the 3-0 loss to Inverness put paid to that.

And Campbell made three changes to the side that started in the Highland capital.

Arbroath vs Ayr United – Team News Several changes today as Calum Antell comes in for the injured Derek Gaston, with Robert Douglas on the bench. A return for Nicky Low and James Craigen with Stewart and Gold dropping to the bench. Hilson and Henderson are injured. pic.twitter.com/cZ5oc1SWqq — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) March 19, 2022

Injured keeper Derek Gaston dropped out with Calum Antell making his first league start signing from Edinburgh City.

Nicky Low and James Craigen started with David Gold and Scott Stewart dropping to the bench.

Courier Sport columnist Rab Douglas was on the bench as back-up keeper for Lichties – just five weeks shy of his 50th birthday.

And Antell was the busier of the two keepers early on.

With the wind at their back, Ayr took full advantage to test Antell with Kerr McInroy looking particularly menacing.

His low 18-yard strike skidded wide in four minutes.

He then cracked a free-kick into the wall before Arbroath began to venture forward.

Craig Wighton sent McKenna racing clear with a delicate chip only for the midfielder’s cross to flash across goal.

But the best chance of the half fell to the visitors as Patrick Reading’s swirling cross cracked off the post.

If Arbroath weren’t quite at their best in the first half, they were bang on it in the second.

They forced a series of early corners and took the lead in 50 minutes.

Michael McKenna’s set-piece was met by Hamilton who prodded the ball home to put his side ahead.

⚽️ @Jackthamilton30 wheels away the celebrate the opening goal for @ArbroathFC. Title challenge back ON. pic.twitter.com/u1okJoxpWt — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) March 19, 2022

Moments later, the hosts almost doubled their advantage.

Nicky Low’s clever work in the middle of the park set up Colin Hamilton and his thunderous 30-yard strike went inches over.

The visitors were then reduced to ten men after Sam Ashford’s dangers tackle on Jason Thomson earned him a straight red card.

The Lichties held on and it’s all to play for with just six games to go.

Teams for Arbroath v Ayr United

Arbroath: Antell; Thomson, Colin Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Low (Gold 78), Chris Hamilton, Craigen (Stewart 80), McKenna, Jack Hamilton, Wighton (Donnelly 69). Subs: Douglas; Swankie, Linn, Ford, Bakare.

Ayr United: McAdams; Houston, Reading, Muirhead, McGinty, Murdoch, McInroy, Kenyon (Bryden 65), Maxwell (Baird 78), Ashford, McKenzie. Subs: Albinson; Ecrenpont, Smith, Viviani, O’Connor, Gondoh, Moffat.

Referee – Steven McLean