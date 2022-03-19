Arbroath 1 Ayr United 0: Jack Hamilton header keeps Lichties firmly in the title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arbroath 1 Ayr United 0: Jack Hamilton header keeps Lichties firmly in the title race

By Ewan Smith
March 19 2022, 4.55pm Updated: March 19 2022, 5.14pm
Jack Hamilton celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game.
Jack Hamilton helped Arbroath claim a crucial win over Ayr United

Jack Hamilton’s second half header helped Arbroath claim a crucial win to stay firmly in a Championship title shoot-out with Kilmarnock.

Hamilton nodded home a Michael McKenna corner to ensure Lichties remain just two points behind Killie.

They have also now opened up a NINE-POINT gap over third placed Partick, who were hammered at home to Hamilton.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell ordered his players to report early for the game to carry out a pre-match training session.

And while that meant far-flung stars such as Ricky Little had to set off at 8AM for a home game, there were no complaints as they challenge for the title.

Arbroath keen to bounce back against Ayr United

Prior to this game, the Red Lichties had lost just four times in 29 outings.

They had also held onto top spot for almost THREE MONTHS before the 3-0 loss to Inverness put paid to that.

And Campbell made three changes to the side that started in the Highland capital.

Injured keeper Derek Gaston dropped out with Calum Antell making his first league start signing from Edinburgh City.

Nicky Low and James Craigen started with David Gold and Scott Stewart dropping to the bench.

Courier Sport columnist Rab Douglas was on the bench as back-up keeper for Lichties – just five weeks shy of his 50th birthday.

And Antell was the busier of the two keepers early on.

Arbroath goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas took charge of the team alongside first team coach John young, in the absence of Dick and Ian Campbell.
Rab Douglas was on the bench for Arbroath against Ayr United

With the wind at their back, Ayr took full advantage to test Antell with Kerr McInroy looking particularly menacing.

His low 18-yard strike skidded wide in four minutes.

He then cracked a free-kick into the wall before Arbroath began to venture forward.

Craig Wighton sent McKenna racing clear with a delicate chip only for the midfielder’s cross to flash across goal.

But the best chance of the half fell to the visitors as Patrick Reading’s swirling cross cracked off the post.

Michael McKenna is a bog doubt for Wednesday's clash with Hamilton.
McKenna had Arbroath’s best first half chance

If Arbroath weren’t quite at their best in the first half, they were bang on it in the second.

They forced a series of early corners and took the lead in 50 minutes.

Michael McKenna’s set-piece was met by Hamilton who prodded the ball home to put his side ahead.

Moments later, the hosts almost doubled their advantage.

Nicky Low’s clever work in the middle of the park set up Colin Hamilton and his thunderous 30-yard strike went inches over.

The visitors were then reduced to ten men after Sam Ashford’s dangers tackle on Jason Thomson earned him a straight red card.

The Lichties held on and it’s all to play for with just six games to go.

Teams for Arbroath v Ayr United

Arbroath: Antell; Thomson, Colin Hamilton, Little, O’Brien, Low (Gold 78), Chris Hamilton, Craigen (Stewart 80), McKenna, Jack Hamilton, Wighton (Donnelly 69). Subs: Douglas; Swankie, Linn, Ford, Bakare.

Ayr United: McAdams; Houston, Reading, Muirhead, McGinty, Murdoch, McInroy, Kenyon (Bryden 65), Maxwell (Baird 78), Ashford, McKenzie. Subs: Albinson; Ecrenpont, Smith, Viviani, O’Connor, Gondoh, Moffat.

Referee – Steven McLean

Ricky Little doesn’t mind early alarm call ahead of 250-mile round trip for Arbroath ‘home game’

