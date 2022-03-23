Callum Davidson admits state of McDiarmid Park pitch is influencing his St Johnstone XI

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson admits his line-up for home games is being influenced by the state of the St Johnstone pitch.

Now the McDiarmid Park manager is hoping a combination of hard work and warmer weather will improve his options going into next week’s crunch clash with Livingston and home games after the split.

“It’s difficult on the pitch because the surface isn’t as good as you’d like it to be,” he said.

“So sometimes the team selection mirrors that because it is difficult to get it down and run with it.

“We are trying to get the ball forward early and out wide so you have to think of ways to do that when the pitch is like that.

“The staff are working hard on it and hopefully with the nice weather we’ve been getting it will start to improve through to the end of the season.”

Saints have enjoyed recent home wins against Hearts and Motherwell, after an October victory over relegation rivals Dundee.

“Our home form has got better since the turn of the year, that was something we knew we had to do,” Davidson admitted.

“It was a concern before the break but we have picked up some good results at home lately and hopefully that momentum is building.”

Davidson has welcomed a quieter treatment room at McDiarmid moving into the final stage of the campaign.

St Johnstone stars returning to action

Wingback Shaun Rooney returned against Motherwell after being sidelined since December.

Midfielder Craig Bryson is also edging towards a return date after ankle surgery.

“It was great to get Shaun back in the team because he’s been a big player for us.” said Davidson.

“Michael O’Halloran pulled out of training on Friday and Tom Sang has been struggling too, so for Shaun to come in and play that length of time was great.

“He’s come through it fine and will build on that now.

“Cammy MacPherson hurt his groin on Friday so we’ll have to see how he is.

“Craig is getting a lot closer as well.”