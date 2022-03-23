Callum Davidson admits state of McDiarmid Park pitch is influencing his St Johnstone XI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson admits state of McDiarmid Park pitch is influencing his St Johnstone XI

By Gordon Bannerman
March 23 2022, 10.30pm
Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson admits his line-up for home games is being influenced by the state of the St Johnstone pitch.

Now the McDiarmid Park manager is hoping a combination of hard work and warmer weather will improve his options going into next week’s crunch clash with Livingston and home games after the split.

“It’s difficult on the pitch because the surface isn’t as good as you’d like it to be,” he said.

St Johnstone stars celebrate first of Callum Hendry’s home double against Motherwell.

“So sometimes the team selection mirrors that because it is difficult to get it down and run with it.

“We are trying to get the ball forward early and out wide so you have to think of ways to do that when the pitch is like that.

“The staff are working hard on it and hopefully with the nice weather we’ve been getting it will start to improve through to the end of the season.”

Saints have enjoyed recent home wins against Hearts and Motherwell, after an October victory over relegation rivals Dundee.

“Our home form has got better since the turn of the year, that was something we knew we had to do,” Davidson admitted.

“It was a concern before the break but we have picked up some good results at home lately and hopefully that momentum is building.”

Davidson has welcomed a quieter treatment room at McDiarmid moving into the final stage of the campaign.

St Johnstone stars returning to action

Wingback Shaun Rooney returned against Motherwell after being sidelined since December.

Midfielder Craig Bryson is also edging towards a return date after ankle surgery.

“It was great to get Shaun back in the team because he’s been a big player for us.” said Davidson.

“Michael O’Halloran pulled out of training on Friday and Tom Sang has been struggling too, so for Shaun to come in and play that length of time was great.

“He’s come through it fine and will build on that now.

“Cammy MacPherson hurt his groin on Friday so we’ll have to see how he is.

“Craig is getting a lot closer as well.”

Callum Davidson hits back at Callum Hendry loan critics, insisting Killie stint fuelled St Johnstone star’s scoring streak

