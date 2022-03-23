Covid-stricken St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits Callum Hendry wonder winner was just what doctor ordered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Covid stricken Callum Davidson admits Callum Hendry’s wonder winner against Motherwell was just what the doctor ordered.

The St Johnstone boss went through the mill for 90 minutes before Hendry’s stoppage time strike secured a 2-1 weekend win and three precious points in the scrap for Premiership survival.

Davidson felt well enough to tune into Saints TV to follow the action.

And he had veteran midfielder Liam Craig acting as his go-between, with coaches Steven MacLean in the technical area and Alex Cleland eyeing-up the action from the dug-out.

“Saturday was torture watching on the television because I was on a delay of about a minute and a half,” said Davidson, who will return to duties at McDiarmid later this week.

“I was on the phone to Liam Craig a lot.

“It was hard to know exactly what was happening.

“I called him and he was shouting so I thought Motherwell had scored – but it was a chance for us!

“It was difficult to go through but I have total trust in Macca, Alex, Liam and the rest of the staff to do their jobs.

“During the week we spoke a lot, we had Zoom calls and spoke a lot on the phone.

“I spoke to Macca at half-time about a few things but they know what they’re doing and when you’re watching it on TV you don’t get the full picture.

“It’s hard to get a whole idea of what the game has been like watching in on a stream so how much you can do is limited.

“Thankfully Callum was able to step up with that superb winner for us so it wasn’t a bad day in the end!”

Davidson hailed Hendry for his crucial double against ‘Well.

His first came from the training ground.

But the spectacular winner was completely off the cuff.

“Both of Callum’s goals were superb,” said Davidson.

“The first one was something we have worked on, getting Melker Hallberg wide and getting the ball in for Callum inside the area.

“So it was pleasing to see it come to fruition in a game like that.

“And then the second one, what more can you say about it?

“It was a stunning finish worthy of winning any game of football.

“He probably won’t score a better one than that, especially with his left foot!

“I tell the lads if they don’t shoot they won’t score. He connected with it superbly and the end result was brilliant.

“It was a goal only someone with loads of confidence can score.”