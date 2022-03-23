Covid-stricken St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits Callum Hendry wonder winner was just what doctor ordered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Covid-stricken St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits Callum Hendry wonder winner was just what doctor ordered

By Gordon Bannerman
March 23 2022, 7.45am Updated: March 23 2022, 10.58am
Callum Hendry celebrates at full-time.
Callum Hendry celebrates at full-time of St Johnstone's potentially crucial win over Motherwell

Covid stricken Callum Davidson admits Callum Hendry’s wonder winner against Motherwell was just what the doctor ordered.

The St Johnstone boss went through the mill for 90 minutes before Hendry’s stoppage time strike secured a 2-1 weekend win and three precious points in the scrap for Premiership survival.

Davidson felt well enough to tune into Saints TV to follow the action.

And he had veteran midfielder Liam Craig acting as his go-between, with coaches Steven MacLean in the technical area and Alex Cleland eyeing-up the action from the dug-out.

“Saturday was torture watching on the television because I was on a delay of about a minute and a half,” said Davidson, who will return to duties at McDiarmid later this week.

“I was on the phone to Liam Craig a lot.

“It was hard to know exactly what was happening.

“I called him and he was shouting so I thought Motherwell had scored – but it was a chance for us!

“It was difficult to go through but I have total trust in Macca, Alex, Liam and the rest of the staff to do their jobs.

“During the week we spoke a lot, we had Zoom calls and spoke a lot on the phone.

“I spoke to Macca at half-time about a few things but they know what they’re doing and when you’re watching it on TV you don’t get the full picture.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson with coach Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has complete faith in assistant boss Steven MacLean

“It’s hard to get a whole idea of what the game has been like watching in on a stream so how much you can do is limited.

“Thankfully Callum was able to step up with that superb winner for us so it wasn’t a bad day in the end!”

Davidson hailed Hendry for his crucial double against ‘Well.

His first came from the training ground.

But the spectacular winner was completely off the cuff.

“Both of Callum’s goals were superb,” said Davidson.

“The first one was something we have worked on, getting Melker Hallberg wide and getting the ball in for Callum inside the area.

St Johnstone players pile on top of Callum Hendry after his late winner.

“So it was pleasing to see it come to fruition in a game like that.

“And then the second one, what more can you say about it?

“It was a stunning finish worthy of winning any game of football.

He probably won’t score a better one than that, especially with his left foot!

“I tell the lads if they don’t shoot they won’t score. He connected with it superbly and the end result was brilliant.

“It was a goal only someone with loads of confidence can score.”

Determined Eetu Vertainen insists stunning four-goal Linfield haul should prove point to St Johnstone

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]