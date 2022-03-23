Raith Rovers star Frankie Musonda determined to make up for lost time after long-awaited Zambia call-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frankie Musonda insists he is determined to make up for lost time after a dream call-up from Zambia.

The Raith Rovers defender has been included in the Chipolopolo squad for friendlies against the Republic of the Congo and Guinea and flew out to Turkey to meet up with his compatriots on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was born in Bedford but is half Zambian on his father’s side and is relishing the chance to prove he can cut it at international level with the south-central African country.

It was an opportunity Musonda hoped he would have had sooner but a knee injury ended his season prematurely last April and he is thrilled to finally be included by The Copper Bullets.

He said: “Since I’ve been at Raith, I’ve known they wanted me to be a part of their squad and, for whatever reason, it never happened.

“But I’ve always kept focusing on my club football, thinking ‘whenever it happens, it happens’.

“I had quite a good season last year and at the end of the season I was expecting to be part of their games in the summer.

“But I got injured and missed out.

“It was frustrating because I obviously ended up missing that opportunity to play international football and also the play-offs with Raith.

“So, it was very tough at the time, because I knew they would be probably the two biggest moments of my career so far – playing in those play-offs and playing for Zambia as well.

“It was hard to take but I just had to get my head down and wait for my next opportunity.

“And, thankfully, it’s come again and I’ve finally been picked, which is very exciting.”

Musonda has mutual friends with Leicester City’s Zambian striker Patson Daka and will be an international team-mate of Rangers forward Fashion Sakala.

He knows it will be a step up from playing with Raith in the Scottish Championship, but the former Luton Town defender hopes to impress new head coach Aljosa Asanovic and prove he belongs at that level.

He added: “My dad is full Zambian, so I’m half Zambian myself and I’ve been over to the country a few times before. He will be very proud and happy about my call-up.

“I just want to become a regular in the squad so hopefully I can do well and do enough to be asked back for the next camp in June.

“I want to try to impress and make sure I stay in the squad.”