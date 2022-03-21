John McGlynn faces red card suspension as Raith Rovers’ weekend selection nightmare intensifies

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn is facing a one-match touchline ban after being red-carded in the wake of Saturday’s costly defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle.
And the Stark’s Park side also face being without four key players – Kyle Benedictus, Christophe Berra, Jamie MacDonald and Ben Williamson – for this weekend’s trip to title-chasing Arbroath.
The Kirkcaldy outfit have decided not to appeal the red card dished out to skipper Benedictus for a lunge on Kirk Broadfoot 20 minutes from time in the 3-2 loss to Inverness.
He will now sit out the trip to Gayfield and the Fife derby against Dunfermline on April 6 as a result.
Williamson, the on-loan Rangers youngster, was sent-off for a second booking in injury-time and will be unavailable to face Arbroath.
MacDonald, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury in a clash with Caley Thistle winger Aaron Doran, and Berra also had to be substituted in the first-half with an ankle problem following a collision with Benedictus.Rovers are currently fifth and three points adrift of Partick Thistle in the final play-off place and, desperately in need of points to give themselves a shot at promotion, can ill afford to be missing such important players.
Notice of complaint
In the dugout, McGlynn has been served with a notice of complaint for alleged misconduct after his post-match complaints to referee Colin Steven at the weekend.
He will sit out Saturday’s trip to Arbroath if he decides to accept the offer of a one game suspension and otherwise will face a hearing on April 14.
