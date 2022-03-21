John McGlynn faces red card suspension as Raith Rovers’ weekend selection nightmare intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John McGlynn faces red card suspension as Raith Rovers’ weekend selection nightmare intensifies

By Iain Collin
March 21 2022, 10.27pm
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn is facing a one-match touchline ban after being red-carded in the wake of Saturday’s costly defeat to Inverness Caley Thistle.

And the Stark’s Park side also face being without four key players – Kyle Benedictus, Christophe Berra, Jamie MacDonald and Ben Williamson – for this weekend’s trip to title-chasing Arbroath.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have decided not to appeal the red card dished out to skipper Benedictus for a lunge on Kirk Broadfoot 20 minutes from time in the 3-2 loss to Inverness.

He will now sit out the trip to Gayfield and the Fife derby against Dunfermline on April 6 as a result.

Kyle Benedictus will be missing for two matches after being sent off against Inverness

Williamson, the on-loan Rangers youngster, was sent-off for a second booking in injury-time and will be unavailable to face Arbroath.

MacDonald, meanwhile, suffered a knee injury in a clash with Caley Thistle winger Aaron Doran, and Berra also had to be substituted in the first-half with an ankle problem following a collision with Benedictus.

Rovers are currently fifth and three points adrift of Partick Thistle in the final play-off place and, desperately in need of points to give themselves a shot at promotion, can ill afford to be missing such important players.

Notice of complaint

In the dugout, McGlynn has been served with a notice of complaint for alleged misconduct after his post-match complaints to referee Colin Steven at the weekend.

He will sit out Saturday’s trip to Arbroath if he decides to accept the offer of a one game suspension and otherwise will face a hearing on April 14.

