Home News Fife

Pittenweem Tennis Club saved from the brink after ace fundraising drive nets £60,000

By Claire Warrender
March 22 2022, 5.45am Updated: March 22 2022, 8.48am
Tara Macdonald and Victoria White of Pittenweem Tennis Club are delighted a fundraising drive netted £60,000.
Pittenweem Tennis Club is serving up a brand new clubhouse for its centenary year after smashing a huge fundraising drive.

Gone is its rotting and unsafe building.

And in its place is a 40-foot container with modern changing facilities and a new kitchen.

Tara Macdonald, left, and Victoria White show off Pittenweem Tennis Club’s new clubhouse. Picture: Steve Brown / DCT Media.

The whole community chipped in to help save the club, which was in danger of closing due to the state of its building.

And an online crowdfunder combined with several charity grants netted more than £60,000.

Now Pittenweem Tennis Club is preparing to say thank you with an open day at the new clubhouse on Saturday.

Committee member Victoria White said: “It’s transformative for us and for the community.”

‘We now have toilets and drinking water’

The clubhouse was in urgent need of an upgrade.

It had no running water or toilet, no proper changing rooms and a leaking roof.

On top of that, the walls were damaged and mould grew on the inside.

But the 100-plus members were desperate to improve things in time for this year’s centenary.

Victoria added: “The clubhouse was no longer safe to use and we faced having to close our doors unless we urgently upgraded our facilities.

“We’ve now got toilets and drinking water and other lovely facilities.

“And we’ve also got two proper changing rooms, one of which has disabled access – something we didn’t have before.

“It will allow us to hold school events and tournaments.

“We couldn’t do that before.”

Pittenweem Tennis club can ‘continue for another 100 years’

Outdoor seating and sunshades have now been set up for spectators.

And the grounds are on one level to help people with physical impairments.

It’s hoped this will help attract new members to the Pittenweem club, which plays in the North East Fife Social League.

“Lots of kids come and they love playing tennis but we just didn’t have the basics for them,” Victoria said.

The new clubhouse. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
There are new outside seats and shelters. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
The new kitchen has drinking water. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
Victoria White is delighted with the new facilities. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

“Now we can provide everything members need and expect of a club.

“And we can also promote and support other local groups with meeting space and working together for the community.

“We’re hoping this transformation means we can continue for another 100 years.”

Saturday’s open day takes place at the Viewforth Place club from 2pm to 4pm.

