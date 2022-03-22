People across Levenmouth to be offered help with soaring fuel bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

People across Levenmouth to be offered help with soaring fuel bills

By Claire Warrender
March 22 2022, 5.50am
Post Thumbnail

People across Levenmouth are to get help with soaring fuel bills as the cost of living continues to rise.

Those struggling to make ends meet will be given advice on best value tariffs and how to manage debt.

And practical help such as thermal curtains, LED lightbulbs and radiator panels will be given out where necessary.

Fife Council has worked with energy charity Greener Kirkcaldy for four years in a bid to drive down fuel poverty in parts of Levenmouth.

But despite its success, there are fears more people than ever will plunge into despair when the energy price cap is scrapped in April.

Levenmouth councillors will this week be asked to release £25,000 from their anti-poverty budget to extend the scheme.

Community manager David Paterson said: “We believe that renewing this enhanced relationship with Greener Kirkcaldy is a prudent approach given the horrendous issues facing individuals and families.”

Helping those is crisis with energy bills

The approach will be widely advertised through leaflet drops and door knocking.

It is hoped this will help identify those most in crisis, some of who have to choose between heating and eating.

And a team of energy advisers will then look at what each person needs – whether it’s home improvements, energy-saving advice or help to understand bills.

Some people will be referred to other agencies for advice on grants and benefits.

People in Levenmouth facing fuel poverty could be given help as the cost of living soars.
People in Levenmouth will be helped with fuel bills as the cost of living soars.

But others simply need low-cost tips to save money.

Between October and December last year, the scheme helped 131 households in Methil and Methilhill save a total of £30,000.

Greener Kirkcaldy’s Cosy Kingdom advisers will also help with practical solutions.

The offer includes thermal curtains and draft excluders to keep heat in.

And people will also benefit from energy-saving lightbulbs and room heaters, as well as radiator insulation panels.

Microwaves are also provided to stop people from having to heat up costly conventional ovens.

And finally, fuel top-ups will be paid.

Levenmouth fuel bills project is making a difference

Levenmouth is the first area in Fife to adopt the approach and it has earned plaudits across the council.

It initially focused on private rented properties in the south of Buckhaven, after officers found many were struggling with bills.

Stabilising costs for heating and lighting is particularly important to older residents.”

David Paterson.

The project then pinpointed households in other specific areas.

But if approved this week, it will extend to the whole of Levenmouth, targeting the hardest to reach people.

Mr Paterson added: “Stabilising costs for heating and lighting is particularly important to older residents.

“For younger tenants, this proactive assistance can make the difference between maintaining a property lease successfully or failing due to debt pressures.”

Energy saving tips: 10 things you can do today

