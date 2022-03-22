People across Levenmouth to be offered help with soaring fuel bills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People across Levenmouth are to get help with soaring fuel bills as the cost of living continues to rise.

Those struggling to make ends meet will be given advice on best value tariffs and how to manage debt.

And practical help such as thermal curtains, LED lightbulbs and radiator panels will be given out where necessary.

Fife Council has worked with energy charity Greener Kirkcaldy for four years in a bid to drive down fuel poverty in parts of Levenmouth.

But despite its success, there are fears more people than ever will plunge into despair when the energy price cap is scrapped in April.

Levenmouth councillors will this week be asked to release £25,000 from their anti-poverty budget to extend the scheme.

Community manager David Paterson said: “We believe that renewing this enhanced relationship with Greener Kirkcaldy is a prudent approach given the horrendous issues facing individuals and families.”

Helping those is crisis with energy bills

The approach will be widely advertised through leaflet drops and door knocking.

It is hoped this will help identify those most in crisis, some of who have to choose between heating and eating.

And a team of energy advisers will then look at what each person needs – whether it’s home improvements, energy-saving advice or help to understand bills.

Some people will be referred to other agencies for advice on grants and benefits.

But others simply need low-cost tips to save money.

Between October and December last year, the scheme helped 131 households in Methil and Methilhill save a total of £30,000.

Greener Kirkcaldy’s Cosy Kingdom advisers will also help with practical solutions.

The offer includes thermal curtains and draft excluders to keep heat in.

And people will also benefit from energy-saving lightbulbs and room heaters, as well as radiator insulation panels.

Microwaves are also provided to stop people from having to heat up costly conventional ovens.

And finally, fuel top-ups will be paid.

Levenmouth fuel bills project is making a difference

Levenmouth is the first area in Fife to adopt the approach and it has earned plaudits across the council.

It initially focused on private rented properties in the south of Buckhaven, after officers found many were struggling with bills.

Stabilising costs for heating and lighting is particularly important to older residents.” David Paterson.

The project then pinpointed households in other specific areas.

But if approved this week, it will extend to the whole of Levenmouth, targeting the hardest to reach people.

Mr Paterson added: “Stabilising costs for heating and lighting is particularly important to older residents.

“For younger tenants, this proactive assistance can make the difference between maintaining a property lease successfully or failing due to debt pressures.”