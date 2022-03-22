Michaela Tabb: From snooker referee to owner of Fife firm with £1m sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Michaela Tabb: From snooker referee to owner of Fife firm with £1m sales

By Gavin Harper
March 22 2022, 5.58am
Michaela Tabb.

Michaela Tabb is best known for being the world’s first female professional snooker referee.

Not only did she take charge of the Masters final at Wembley in 2008, she also presided over two World Snooker Championship finals at the Crucible, in 2009 and 2012.

But what’s less known is the remarkable success she’s had in business.

After leaving her full-time refereeing days behind her, Michaela set up her own business, Blackball Tables, in 2018.

From her home in Dunfermline, she has grown the business to become a major distributor of pool tables and accessories.

The firm’s tables are priced between £1,395 and £1,595. Its products also include cues, cue racks, scoreboards and triangles.

The business is also on track to hit over £1 million sales this year.

Michaela is delighted with its success: “I’m immensely proud.

“The numbers scare me. We sat down and worked out a turnover target of £800,000. I looked at it and didn’t understand why we had that as a target.

“To be honest, I just didn’t think it was achievable. I didn’t have the experience to be able to break it down and plan how to make it work.

“To know we’re surpassing that is unbelievable.”

Making the jump to running a business

Michaela said the transition from refereeing some of the biggest matches to running her own company has been a challenge.

She admitted being the first female professional referee was a “massive” achievement.

“I think that’s the legacy I’ve left the sport,” the 54-year-old said.

“You see a lot more women now and I know that’s because I opened the door for them.

She said the switch to being a business owner had been a “fast learning curve”.

“I could talk to you all day now about margins, shipping and exporting.

“That was all stuff I didn’t understand before.”

Taking opportunities during lockdowns

She said the Covid-19 pandemic had presented its own opportunities.

Unable to get into pubs for large parts of the past two years, people turned to Michaela’s business to provide entertainment.

“The business was doing well and a lot of places were taking our tables before Covid,” she said.

“Covid pushed us right out into the marketplace.

“So many people were looking to have that sporting experience at home because they’d been locked out of pubs and clubs.

“Our sales went through the roof.”

Plans for Fife premises and more staff

Michaela and son Taylor, who joined the business last August, are currently looking for premises in Fife.

Once they are set up, they plan to recruit staff.

“My son came into the business last August. He started importing products and he’s really grown the range.

“That’s why we need some premises because we have so much stock. We’d like a showroom and some office space.

“We want somewhere we can leave at night, shut the door and take the business out of the home.”

In the long term, Michaela wants to be able to hand the running of the business over to her son.

“I’d quite like to retire and have a holiday home in Spain or somewhere like that,” she said.

For now though, her focus is on securing a new home for Blackball Tables and continuing the business’ success.

