Michaela Tabb: From snooker referee to owner of Fife firm with £1m sales

Michaela Tabb is best known for being the world’s first female professional snooker referee.

Not only did she take charge of the Masters final at Wembley in 2008, she also presided over two World Snooker Championship finals at the Crucible, in 2009 and 2012.

But what’s less known is the remarkable success she’s had in business.

After leaving her full-time refereeing days behind her, Michaela set up her own business, Blackball Tables, in 2018.

From her home in Dunfermline, she has grown the business to become a major distributor of pool tables and accessories.

The firm’s tables are priced between £1,395 and £1,595. Its products also include cues, cue racks, scoreboards and triangles.

The business is also on track to hit over £1 million sales this year.

Michaela is delighted with its success: “I’m immensely proud.

“The numbers scare me. We sat down and worked out a turnover target of £800,000. I looked at it and didn’t understand why we had that as a target.

“To be honest, I just didn’t think it was achievable. I didn’t have the experience to be able to break it down and plan how to make it work.

“To know we’re surpassing that is unbelievable.”

Making the jump to running a business

Michaela said the transition from refereeing some of the biggest matches to running her own company has been a challenge.

She admitted being the first female professional referee was a “massive” achievement.

“I think that’s the legacy I’ve left the sport,” the 54-year-old said.

“You see a lot more women now and I know that’s because I opened the door for them.

She said the switch to being a business owner had been a “fast learning curve”.

“I could talk to you all day now about margins, shipping and exporting.

“That was all stuff I didn’t understand before.”

Taking opportunities during lockdowns

She said the Covid-19 pandemic had presented its own opportunities.

Unable to get into pubs for large parts of the past two years, people turned to Michaela’s business to provide entertainment.

“The business was doing well and a lot of places were taking our tables before Covid,” she said.

“Covid pushed us right out into the marketplace.

“So many people were looking to have that sporting experience at home because they’d been locked out of pubs and clubs.

“Our sales went through the roof.”

Plans for Fife premises and more staff

Michaela and son Taylor, who joined the business last August, are currently looking for premises in Fife.

Once they are set up, they plan to recruit staff.

“My son came into the business last August. He started importing products and he’s really grown the range.

“That’s why we need some premises because we have so much stock. We’d like a showroom and some office space.

“We want somewhere we can leave at night, shut the door and take the business out of the home.”

In the long term, Michaela wants to be able to hand the running of the business over to her son.

“I’d quite like to retire and have a holiday home in Spain or somewhere like that,” she said.

For now though, her focus is on securing a new home for Blackball Tables and continuing the business’ success.