St Johnstone hero Callum Hendry marries confidence and technique to come up with his ‘Van Basten’ goal

Callum Hendry mixed the perfect cocktail of confidence and technique for his van Basten-esque wonder goal in St Johnstone’s dramatic win against Motherwell, according to assistant manager Steven MacLean.

Hendry struck a left-foot volley past Liam Kelly in injury time that prompted wild celebrations on the McDiarmid Park pitch and in the stands as Saints pulled four points clear of Dundee at the bottom of the Premiership table.

Perth supporters are already comparing it to Marco van Basten’s famous goal for the Netherlands in the final of the 1988 European Championships.

That might be a bit of a stretch but it was certainly a high tariff shot not many forwards in Scotland would be able to execute and plenty wouldn’t even try.

And the quality of the finish didn’t surprise the man who works with Hendry on the training ground.

“It was an unbelievable finish from Callum,” said MacLean. “He deserves it.

“After his loan spell at Kilmarnock he has been excellent.

“He has been different class, not just his goals but his all round play and his work-rate for the team.

“He deserves everything he gets.

“It takes confidence but also technique to hit it from there. He always has a goal like that in him.

“The first goal was a good goal as well (a 21st minute headed equaliser from Melker Hallberg’s cross).

“As a finisher, he’s got that top technique.

“He’s always got a goal like that in him – the spectacular. You see it in training.

“Those goals will happen every now and again.

“It’s the ones in the box me and the gaffer are on at him about.

“Those are the important ones.”

The full significance of the goal in terms of the season as a whole is yet to be determined.

But in the ground it felt like the most important moment of the Perth side’s season.

“It is a big goal but only if we go on to win the next game against Livingston,” said MacLean.

“We will know at the end of the season how big a goal it was. But the save at the end from Zander (to keep out a Kevin van Veen free-kick) was massive as well.

“Every player to a man kept going right to the end and that shows the character we have got in the group.

“It’s the first time we have come back from a losing position to win.

“They are fighting for the cause.”

This one’s for the manager

Manager Callum Davidson missed the game after testing positive for Covid-19 but he was in regular contact during and after the contest.

“I spoke to Callum straight away,” said MacLean.

“He’s delighted.

“The win was for him – us as a coaching staff and the players as well.

“We wanted to win the game for the gaffer.

“It’s unfortunate that he couldn’t be here.

“But we are all in it together.

“The reception at the end (from the fans) meant a lot.

“The supporters realise what the players are giving them just now.

“They are giving a lot back.

“We are grateful for that but we’ve got to keep giving them it every week.”