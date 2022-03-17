Steven MacLean insists it will be business as usual for St Johnstone without Callum Davidson at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean insists it will be business as usual for St Johnstone without Callum Davidson at Motherwell

By Eric Nicolson
March 17 2022, 12.01pm Updated: March 17 2022, 1.23pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson with coach Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean is adamant the absence of manager Callum Davidson will not hamper St Johnstone in their crucial Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Davidson has been isolating since Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19 and will not be at McDiarmid Park on Saturday as his team seek to open up a four-point gap on Dundee at the bottom of the Premiership.

But stand-in boss MacLean insists it will be a case of business as usual for the visit of the Lanarkshire side.

“The most important thing is the manager’s health and he’s fine and well,” said MacLean.

Steven MacLean will take charge of the team.
“He’s disappointed but he’s got every faith in us as a coaching staff. I’ve never been off the phone to him.

“We’ve been Zooming, sharing screens, doing everything you do now.

“We’ve probably been a bit lucky that this hasn’t happened to one of us before but although it’s new for us, we were prepared for the possibility of this happening.

“The team has prepared well. The manager was missing Tuesday, Wednesday and today but it’s been a normal week.

“Me, Alex (Cleland) and Paul (Mathers) put the sessions on and the players were excellent. The manager was at the Motherwell game on Sunday so we know what to expect from them.”

MacLean, who confirmed that nobody else in the Saints camp is currently affected by Covid, expects Davidson to be in regular contact throughout the match.

“He’ll be watching it on the laptop so if he needs to get a message to us, he’ll do it,” said MacLean.

“I’ll have Paul and Alex with me as well so there’s plenty of experience there.

“Paul will be on the phone to the manager if he wants anything relayed to the players during the match or at half-time. And I’ll speak to him before.

“It’s not ideal the manager being missing obviously but we’ve done plenty of work all week so the players know what’s expected of them.”

